Remember the '90s digital pet Tamagotchi? Meta's new AI charm gadget is very similar

While introducing the new device, Zuckerberg said, "We've packed a lot of technology into this little guy. If you're not wearing glasses, this is going to be by far the best way to talk to your Muse and show it what's going on around you."

OpenAI is also said to be exploring a device in a similar category, although the company has yet to share details about what it may be developing.

Muse's rapid rise

Muse has seen a striking response since its debut, with millions of downloads reportedly recorded in a short span. Some analysts have described its launch as one of the biggest in the US since ChatGPT debuted in November 2022. The Muse Charm now takes that AI experience beyond the phone, packaging the assistant into a small, approachable piece of hardware.

The idea of a dedicated AI gadget, however, is not entirely new. Rabbit's R1, a handheld generative AI device, featured a compact screen and a scrollable roller for navigation, but struggled to find a lasting place in the market because of its limited functionality and was eventually discontinued.

For Meta, the Muse Charm represents more than another piece of AI hardware. It gives the company an opportunity to build and control an operating system around Muse rather than relying entirely on Apple's or Google's mobile ecosystems. If the platform gains traction, the same software could potentially underpin a wider range of dedicated AI devices in the future.