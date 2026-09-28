The latest AirPods 5 have significant improvements

I have a slightly embarrassing relationship with AirPods, and I suspect I’m not alone in this. I keep trying other earbuds, some with better sound, some with better battery life, some that cost considerably less, and yet I find myself inevitably with a pair of AirPods in my ears eight times out of ten. There’s something about their unique combination of comfort, convenience and sheer lack of friction that is tough to replicate.

The latest AirPods 5 understand this assignment – as the non-Pro buds in Apple’s lineup, they look almost exactly as you'd expect and continue to sit in your ears rather than sealing the ear canal with silicone tips. That fit allows one to wear them for hours without that plugged-up feeling, although the open design inevitably means less isolation and bass than the AirPods Pro…and for some folks, a slightly loose fit that is one jostle away from falling out. Matter of preference, really.