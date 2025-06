Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy’s film Aapish, a tale of two working women, starring Sudipta Chakraborty and Sandipta Sen in lead roles, had a grand premiere at a cityplex

In pics: Grand premiere of Bengali film, Aapish

Sudipta Chakraborty plays one of the lead characters in the film, Aapish Pritam Sarkar











Copied