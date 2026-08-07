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This Delhi gallery celebrates its first anniversary with a group exhibition exploring the definition of contemporary art and scale

Delhi's Sameksha Art Gallery turns one, opens new group exhibition with five emerging artists
Sameksha Art Gallery celebrates first anniversary with group exhibition exploring the definition of contemporary art and scale
Sameksha Art Gallery, a contemporary art space in Delhi turns 1; opens new exhibition
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Answering the primary question – What does it mean to be a contemporary artist today? are the displayed practices of several emerging and mid- experienced contemporary artists at the Sameksha Art Gallery. This contemporary art space in Delhi celebrates its first year anniversary and curates a group exhibition called Close | Far: Lean In, Step Back. The exhibition curated by Yamini Telkar kicks off tomorrow (Aug 7) and continues till September 12, 2026 at Sameksha, Sanatan: IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas.

Sameksha Art Gallery in Delhi celebrates its first year anniversary.
Works of artists Kavita Nayyar, Vanita Gupta, KP Pradeepkumar, Savya Jain and Aman Kumar Bavaria are displayed at the exhibition which doesn’t only showcase contemporary art but also goes deeper in the process behind it. The displays constantly question the meaning of ‘contemporary’ in the nomenclature.
The month - long exhibition starts tomorrow and goes on till September 12, 2026.
The exhibited body of works at the gallery not only talks about defining the contemporary but also delves deeper into the meaning of scale. Keeping these two the crux of the methodology, the art works start a constant conversation with the space and the viewers.
This group exhibition displays the works of five contemporary artists.
Curator Yamini Telkar mentions that the exhibition, “grew from weeks of sustained dialogue between the artists and curator; this group show is structured as a shared inquiry into practice. By treating scale as a working method, sometimes jewel-like and intimate, sometimes expansive and immersive, the exhibition reframes how we measure meaning in contemporary art: not by size alone, but by the way a work asks us to lean in or step back.”
Each artist displays their own style of work in the exhibition.
Each artist draws their own inspiration and creates works suited to their visual language. But interestingly all come together collectively and interact with the viewers. While Vanita gupta closely works with observation, Kavita Nayyar explores rhythm, colour and materials through repetition.
why should you drop at Sameksha Art Gallery's first anniversary exhibition?
Savya Jain balance figures and abstraction while Aman Kumar Bavaria and KP Pradeepkumar work with structure, materials and gestures to reinvent the relation between object, viewer and space.

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