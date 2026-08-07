This Delhi gallery celebrates its first anniversary with a group exhibition exploring the definition of contemporary art and scale

Answering the primary question – What does it mean to be a contemporary artist today? are the displayed practices of several emerging and mid- experienced contemporary artists at the Sameksha Art Gallery. This contemporary art space in Delhi celebrates its first year anniversary and curates a group exhibition called Close | Far: Lean In, Step Back. The exhibition curated by Yamini Telkar kicks off tomorrow (Aug 7) and continues till September 12, 2026 at Sameksha, Sanatan: IILM Centre for Arts & Ideas.
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