Planning a trip to Kasol? Here are a few places you must visit

Be it with friends or family, Kasol in Himachal Pradesh provides the perfect combination of nature and fun! From vibrant café cultures to stunning mountain views, this town in the Parvati Valley has many spots that you must explore!
Parvati River Banks: Experience the beauty of the turquoise river in Kasol as you relax by the mountains.
Chalal Village: Approximately 2 kilometres from Kasol, it will take you a 30-minute walk along a scenic trek to reach the serene village full of cafés.
Manikaran Sahib: This place is famous for the Sikh Gurudwara and the natural thermal hot springs, and is at an approximate distance of 4 to 5 kilometres from the main town.
Tosh Village: Located around 20 kilometres from Kasol, this hillside hamlet offers majestic view of the glaciers and the charm of quaint wooden houses.
Kheerganga: This spot is 22 kilometres away, and includes a 12 kilometre trek which ends in a stunning view of the mountains along with high-altitude hot water springs.
Grahan Village: It will take you roughly 4 to 5 hours to trek along this 10 kilometre road that is perfect for hikers looking for a tranquil experience. Lined with ancient pine trees and beautiful architecture, this village provides peace, away from the noise.
Kalga, Pulga and Tulga: This is a tourist-favourite trio of villages that you can reach after an approximately 20 kilometres of trail. If you are looking for a slow-paced stay, this is where you will want to be.