Kolkata’s riverfront murals give Varanasi's 'ghat' art a run for its money

There could not have been a more idle painting that Shiva especially while the Shravan month is going on. Made with just a few colours like blue, black and white, the Jamini Roy style long eyes are the highlight of this painting.

Drawing from a pop culture favourite, Angry Birds, this droopy looking bird is a complete detour from mythological figures or Bengali icons. But it serves as a great quirky background for group photos and selfies.

One of the great debates in Bengal is over the existence of trams. Much before most of the modern methods of transportation came into existence, there were trams. Even today, while talking about Calcutta, one of the quintessential things to do or mentions includes the trams.

The Khorkhori windows are a reminder of palatial mansions during colonial times. Now replaced with more open French windows, these are still seen in many houses in the North. Welcoming the monsoons sitting beside these windows has often been romanticized on screen.

While this painting doesn’t bring out any clear reference, it is just a pretty background of a beautiful woman.

If you are walking along the ghat, then you will come across a small rest point which is decorated with statues of Sri Chaitanya and the walls are adorned by the depiction of his selfless devotion towards spirituality.