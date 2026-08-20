Galleries

Kolkata’s riverfront murals give Varanasi's 'ghat' art a run for its money

Right beside the Ganges, the long stretch of Kolkata ghats are home to buzzing activities and intriguing sites, murals being one among them
Wall murals on the Ganges Ghat
Updated on

Every time you open social media, you find newer spots around the city painted to serve as pretty photo backgrounds. But long before most of these existed, the Ganges ghat stretch was claimed by artists and painters who left their creativity on the walls. These body of artworks are still visible across many of the ghats and serve as pretty backgrounds too. From busts of mythological figures, Gods and Goddesses to sites that are very indegenous to Kolkata, the paintinsg speak about them all. Recently we took a walk around the Baghbazaar Ghat and came across some pretty wall art that combined Bangaliana and all that the Ganges ghats represent into one.

Lord Shiva painting on the wall
There could not have been a more idle painting that Shiva especially while the Shravan month is going on. Made with just a few colours like blue, black and white, the Jamini Roy style long eyes are the highlight of this painting.
Angry Birds mural
Drawing from a pop culture favourite, Angry Birds, this droopy looking bird is a complete detour from mythological figures or Bengali icons. But it serves as a great quirky background for group photos and selfies.
Calcutta trams
One of the great debates in Bengal is over the existence of trams. Much before most of the modern methods of transportation came into existence, there were trams. Even today, while talking about Calcutta, one of the quintessential things to do or mentions includes the trams.
Khorkhori windows
The Khorkhori windows are a reminder of palatial mansions during colonial times. Now replaced with more open French windows, these are still seen in many houses in the North. Welcoming the monsoons sitting beside these windows has often been romanticized on screen.
Wall murals in Calcutta Ghats
While this painting doesn’t bring out any clear reference, it is just a pretty background of a beautiful woman.
Sri Chaitanya
If you are walking along the ghat, then you will come across a small rest point which is decorated with statues of Sri Chaitanya and the walls are adorned by the depiction of his selfless devotion towards spirituality.
Sculpture
While not a wall mural, this piece of sculpture on the wall of a house near the Ghat is equally eye catching. However to reach it, one has to be mindful as the steps will ask you to cross the train lines carefully.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Kolkata
Murals
Ganges ghats

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com