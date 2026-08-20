Kolkata’s riverfront murals give Varanasi's 'ghat' art a run for its money

Every time you open social media, you find newer spots around the city painted to serve as pretty photo backgrounds. But long before most of these existed, the Ganges ghat stretch was claimed by artists and painters who left their creativity on the walls. These body of artworks are still visible across many of the ghats and serve as pretty backgrounds too. From busts of mythological figures, Gods and Goddesses to sites that are very indegenous to Kolkata, the paintinsg speak about them all. Recently we took a walk around the Baghbazaar Ghat and came across some pretty wall art that combined Bangaliana and all that the Ganges ghats represent into one.