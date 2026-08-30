Europe is a real-life museum of amazing architecture, providing several hundred years of creative genius in its cities, towns, and architectural attractions. From imposing Gothic cathedrals and Renaissance palaces to amazing modern buildings, each destination speaks a lot about its story through its architecture. Travellers interested in architecture, history, and art can find these places interesting. The best places to visit in Europe combine famous monuments with unique streets and squares. Here are the top 10 European destinations with the best architecture.

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