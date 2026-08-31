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10 destinations every spiritual traveller should visit

Discover world’s most transformative spiritual destinations, where ancient traditions, sacred landscapes, and peaceful rituals invite deeper reflection
10 spiritual destinations where sacred traditions, serene surroundings, and timeless wisdom inspire a journey within
10 spiritual destinations that should be in your 2026 bucket list
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Planning a trip that feeds more than just your camera roll? It’s time to venture out and discover some of the most enchanting spiritual destinations across the world. They are not merely sites for a quick visit but are places where you can transform your concept of travelling by experiencing old traditions, rituals, tranquil surroundings, and much more. From meditation at an ashram, prayers during sunrise along the banks of a holy river, to temple practices, there is always something unique about spiritual travelling. Sometimes, all you need is curiosity, an open mind, and a willingness to slow down. So, pack your bags, and perhaps leave a little room for reflection, too.

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e Golden Temple, or Harmandir Sahib, stands at the heart of Amritsar as a centre of Sikh faith and hospitality
Amritsar, India
Revered across several Asian religious traditions, Mount Kailash is considered one of the world’s most sacred mountains
Mount Kailash, Tibet
Sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, Jerusalem contains some of the world’s most significant religious sites
Jerusalem, Israel
Famous for its striking red-rock scenery, Sedona attracts visitors interested in meditation, wellness
Sedona, Arizona, USA
The Andean setting of Machu Picchu is closely associated with the spiritual worldview of the Inca civilisation
Machu Picchu, Peru
Kyoto is home to hundreds of Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, many surrounded by gardens
Kyoto, Japan
Recognised as the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, Lumbini is an important Buddhist pilgrimage site
Lumbini, Nepal
Set beside the Ganges and the Himalayan foothills, Rishikesh is renowned for yoga schools, ashrams
Rishikesh, India
Surrounded by lush rice terraces and temples, Ubud is known for yoga, meditation, Balinese Hindu rituals
Ubud, Bali
One of India’s oldest cities, Varanasi is revered for its sacred ghats along the Ganges
Varanasi, India
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