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This Delhi exhibition traces seven decades of sculptural evolution through the world of six women artists

The exhibition is on display at Gallery Espace till September 26
Sojwal Samant's Seismic
Sojwal Samant's Seismic
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Six women artists come together for Sculpting Lineages: women Across Generations by Gallery Espace in Delhi. Curate by Naini Vora, the exhibition proposes an alternative genealogy of Indian sculpture as a counter narrative to dominant art histories composed principally of male sculptors, with women practitioners portrayed as exceptions rather than core participants. As a viewer, when you view the exhibition collectively, each artist, through their unique style upholds a segment from the evolution of sculptors. From modelling to mapping from complex themes to materials, one can see them all at the ongoing exhibition at the gallery. Tracing seven decades of work the displays will remain till September 26, 2026.

By Poojan Gupta
Exploring the connection between medicine and environment, Poojan Gupta’s works have the medicine / tablet packaging as its structural backbone. She uses mediums like brass, pewter, bronze and patina to translate plastic into metal to depict how care and healing have become embedded in material culture. By Poojan Gupta
By Shambhavi
Shambhavi’s iron sculptures called Braille and Lullaby portraying a sieve and a hand fan depicts commonly used daily objects which stems from the memories of her growing up in rural Bihar. By touching the objects one can further connect to the sculptural language. By Shambhavi
Ira Choudhuri
Ira Chaudhuri who primarily works with studio pottery and ceramics donning them with Indian folk motifs, places her works in the exhibition to showcase the influence of Indian folk and developments in ceramics and studio pottery. Ira Choudhuri
By Radhika Agarwala
Radhika Agarwala’s sculptures draw from Nature and represent them as ecological archives of time with its residues and scars. Renewal, birth, death and decay are recurring themes in her work which focuses on the co-existence of fragility and permanence and loss and regeneration. By Radhika Agarwala
By Latika Katt
Late Latika Katt’s portrait heads of Swami Chinmayananda and Mahatma Gandhi alongside Murda (dead body) are some of the major attractions of the show. The arist is celebrated for her unique medium, technique and subject matter which expanded the parameters of Indian sculptures. By Latika Katt
Sojwal Samant's Seismic
Sojwal Samat too explores the psychological, conceptual and emotional dimensions of everyday life through her installations of a dirty kitchen. This shows the little ways in which feminist intervention helps build a healthy life through little details which often remain invisible until pointed out specifically. Sojwal Samant's Seismic

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