This Delhi exhibition traces seven decades of sculptural evolution through the world of six women artists

Six women artists come together for Sculpting Lineages: women Across Generations by Gallery Espace in Delhi. Curate by Naini Vora, the exhibition proposes an alternative genealogy of Indian sculpture as a counter narrative to dominant art histories composed principally of male sculptors, with women practitioners portrayed as exceptions rather than core participants. As a viewer, when you view the exhibition collectively, each artist, through their unique style upholds a segment from the evolution of sculptors. From modelling to mapping from complex themes to materials, one can see them all at the ongoing exhibition at the gallery. Tracing seven decades of work the displays will remain till September 26, 2026.