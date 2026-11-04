10 places in the world to see picturesque mineral lakes

Some lakes are known for their mountain views, while others stand out for their unusual colours and fascinating geological formations. Across the globe, mineral-rich lakes offer something entirely different, with waters that appear pink, red, turquoise and deep blue. A mineral lake is a natural body of water containing high concentrations of dissolved minerals and salts, such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, sulphates and carbonates. These minerals enter the lake through rivers, groundwater, underground springs and the weathering of surrounding rocks. Many mineral lakes form in closed basins without natural outlets, allowing water to evaporate while dissolved minerals remain and gradually become concentrated. Some develop unusual colours because of salt-loving microorganisms, algae and mineral sediments.

10 mineral lakes in the world that deserve a place on your travel list