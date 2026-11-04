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10 places in the world to see picturesque mineral lakes

From pink and crimson waters to turquoise pools and striking salt formations, these mineral lakes in the world showcase some of nature’s most extraordinary landscapes
These mineral lakes in the world showcase some of nature’s most extraordinary colours and landscapes
10 picturesque mineral lakes in the world
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Some lakes are known for their mountain views, while others stand out for their unusual colours and fascinating geological formations. Across the globe, mineral-rich lakes offer something entirely different, with waters that appear pink, red, turquoise and deep blue. A mineral lake is a natural body of water containing high concentrations of dissolved minerals and salts, such as sodium, calcium, magnesium, sulphates and carbonates. These minerals enter the lake through rivers, groundwater, underground springs and the weathering of surrounding rocks. Many mineral lakes form in closed basins without natural outlets, allowing water to evaporate while dissolved minerals remain and gradually become concentrated. Some develop unusual colours because of salt-loving microorganisms, algae and mineral sediments.

10 mineral lakes in the world that deserve a place on your travel list

Lake Urmia is a striking hypersaline lake surrounded by expansive white salt flats and dramatic mountain scenery
Lake Urmia, Iran: Its water can develop reddish hues due to salt-loving microorganisms, while changing water levels create fascinating patterns along its mineral-rich shoreline
Its mineral content comes from surrounding rivers and springs, and its relatively low salinity makes it less salty than seawater
Issyk-Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan: Surrounded by the snow-capped Tian Shan mountains, Issyk-Kul is a beautiful saline lake known for its clear blue waters and dramatic alpine scenery
Its high-altitude setting, open grasslands and surrounding bird habitats make it one of the most picturesque mineral lakes in the world
Qinghai Lake, China: China's largest inland saltwater lake, Qinghai Lake is celebrated for its brilliant sapphire-blue waters and breathtaking mountain surroundings
Its northern and southern sections can display contrasting pink, violet and green shades because of differences in salinity
Great Salt Lake, United States: The largest saline lake in the Western Hemisphere, it is known for its changing water colours and extensive salt deposits
These mineral structures form when calcium-rich freshwater springs meet the lake's carbonate-rich alkaline water
Mono Lake, United States: It is a striking saline lake known for its unusual limestone formations, called tufa towers, which rise dramatically from the water
Traditional salt harvesting along its shores adds another interesting element to this beautiful West African destination
Lake Retba, Senegal: Also known as Lac Rose, it is famous for its pink waters, which become particularly vivid when salt-loving microorganisms thrive in its highly saline environment
Its reddish appearance comes from algae and mineral-rich sediments
Laguna Colorada, Bolivia: Situated high in the Bolivian Andes, Laguna Colorada is a spectacular red lake dotted with white borax deposits and surrounded by rugged mountains
Its water contains concentrated minerals, including magnesium sulphate, calcium and sodium sulphates
Spotted Lake, Canada: It features unusual circular pools in shades of blue, green and yellow, surrounded by mineral deposits that become more visible during summer evaporation
Set against the volcanic landscape of the Great Rift Valley, it is an important breeding ground for millions of lesser flamingos
Lake Natron, Tanzania: It is known for its dramatic red and pink shades, created by salt-loving microorganisms in its highly alkaline waters
Its unusual colour is linked to salt-loving microorganisms, including bacteria and algae
Lake Hillier, Australia: Located on Middle Island, it is famous for its striking bubblegum-pink water, which contrasts beautifully with the surrounding green vegetation and blue ocean
These mineral lakes in the world showcase some of nature’s most extraordinary colours and landscapes
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