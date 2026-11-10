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6 places around the world famous for lavender fields

From the rolling purple hills of Provence to the colourful flower farms of Japan, discover six beautiful lavender fields across the world
Discover six breathtaking destinations worldwide
6 stunning lavender fields across the world
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Lavender fields are a beautiful sight, with endless rows of purple and violet flowers stretching across open landscapes. Their sweet fragrance fills the air, while the colourful blooms attract bees, butterflies and visitors from around the world. These fields are also an important part of local agriculture, with lavender used to produce essential oils, perfumes, soaps and other products. The flowering season varies from one destination to another, depending on its climate and location. From European countryside escapes to flower-filled landscapes in Asia, these lavender fields across the world offer some of the most memorable views for nature lovers and travellers.

6 beautiful destinations to explore for lavender fields across the world:

Its flowering season falls during the Southern Hemisphere summer, with the best blooms usually appearing from mid-December to late January
Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Australia: It is one of Australia's best-known lavender destinations, with neatly arranged purple rows set against the region's beautiful rural scenery
The flowers generally bloom from mid-June to mid-September, with peak colours in July
Sequim, Washington, USA: Located in Washington's Olympic Peninsula, Sequim is famous for its lavender farms, thanks to the region's dry climate and well-drained soil
Lavender usually blooms from June to early July, while the island's annual Lavender Festival celebrates traditional harvesting
Hvar Island, Croatia: It is known for its lavender-growing heritage, with beautiful purple landscapes surrounding villages such as Velo Grablje and Brusje
Its fragrant fields and annual Lavender Festival, which features music concerts among the flowers
Brihuega, Spain: Known as the Lavender Town of Spain, Brihuega in Guadalajara transforms into a sea of purple when its lavender flowers bloom in July
The lavender usually reaches its peak between mid-July and early August
Furano, Japan: Located in Hokkaido, Furano is famous for its beautiful lavender farms, especially Farm Tomita, where colourful flower rows create stunning views against the Tokachi mountain range
The best time to see the flowers is usually from late June to mid-July
Provence, France: It is perhaps the most famous destination for lavender fields across the world, particularly the Valensole Plateau, where vast purple rows cover the countryside
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