7 places around the world where you can go ice-skating outdoors

Outdoor skating turns winter landscapes into places to explore at a slower pace. Instead of watching snow fall from a café window, you can step onto a frozen canal, circle a city square, or follow a winding trail through trees. The setting is part of the pleasure: mountain peaks, historic buildings, forest edges and wide-open lakes make each glide feel different. Some destinations create maintained seasonal rinks, while others depend on natural ice and suitable temperatures. That distinction matters, because weather can affect opening dates and safety. Check local updates before travelling, and skate only where authorities confirm the ice is safe.