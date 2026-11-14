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7 places around the world where you can go ice-skating outdoors

From frozen canals and Alpine lakes to historic city squares, these seven destinations offer unforgettable experiences of ice-skating outdoors
Discover seven destinations around the world where you can enjoy ice-skating outdoors
7 stunning destinations around the world for ice-skating outdoors
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Outdoor skating turns winter landscapes into places to explore at a slower pace. Instead of watching snow fall from a café window, you can step onto a frozen canal, circle a city square, or follow a winding trail through trees. The setting is part of the pleasure: mountain peaks, historic buildings, forest edges and wide-open lakes make each glide feel different. Some destinations create maintained seasonal rinks, while others depend on natural ice and suitable temperatures. That distinction matters, because weather can affect opening dates and safety. Check local updates before travelling, and skate only where authorities confirm the ice is safe.

7 destinations for ice-skating outdoors around the world

The Rideau Canal Skateway transforms a stretch of Ottawa's historic canal into a spectacular skating route
Rideau Canal Skateway, Ottawa, Canada: Extending for approximately 7.8 kilometres, it takes skaters past bridges, city landmarks and snow-covered surroundings, with food stops serving hot chocolate and local BeaverTails pastries
Set in Zurich's wooded Dolderwald area, the Dolder Open-Air Ice Rink is one of Europe's largest outdoor skating facilities
Dolder Open-Air Ice Rink, Zurich, Switzerland: Built in 1930, it offers approximately 6,000 square metres of ice, making it an excellent destination for ice-skating outdoors away from the city's busy streets
In winter, Shichahai Lake becomes a popular skating destination, bringing locals and visitors together on its frozen surface
Shichahai Lake, Beijing, China: The historic waterside temples provide a beautiful backdrop, while visitors can also try ice bicycles, a fun alternative to traditional skating
The Lake Windermere Whiteway offers an extraordinary opportunity to skate across a frozen lake surrounded by the Canadian Rockies
Lake Windermere Whiteway, Invermere, Canada: Stretching for nearly 30 kilometres, this expansive winter trail is particularly appealing to those who want to enjoy ice-skating outdoors beyond a conventional rink
Surrounded by snow-covered Alpine peaks, Lac de Tignes offers a scenic setting for winter skating
Lac de Tignes, Tignes, France: The frozen lake brings visitors closer to the mountains and creates a striking backdrop for ice-skating outdoors; Tignes also offers ice-diving experiences
Located in Switzerland's Jura Mountains, Lac de Joux becomes a vast natural skating destination during suitable winter conditions
Lac de Joux, Switzerland: Visitors can enjoy the open landscape, with skate rental facilities and refreshments available along the lakeshore
Budapest's Városligeti Műjégpálya is one of Europe's most historic outdoor skating rinks, with a history dating back to 1870
Városligeti City Park Ice Rink, Budapest, Hungary: Located beside Vajdahunyad Castle, it combines a spacious skating surface with beautiful architecture and a festive winter atmosphere.
Discover seven destinations around the world where you can enjoy ice-skating outdoors
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