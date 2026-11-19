Winter does not have to mean wrapping yourself in layers of woollens and staying indoors. If the cold is getting too much, South India offers a lovely escape with its pleasant weather, sunny days and refreshing landscapes. While the hill stations bring crisp mornings and cosy evenings, coastal destinations offer warm sunshine and cool sea breezes. December to February is an excellent time to explore much of the region, especially Kerala and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu's coastal destinations are best enjoyed from January, after the northeast monsoon retreats. Whether you enjoy nature walks, scenic drives, beach holidays or slow backwater cruises, these destinations make winter travel an enjoyable experience.

7 South Indian places for winter vacation that deserve a spot on your travel list