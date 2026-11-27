Anamika Khanna talks The Business of Fashion at Bharat Chamber of Commerce
A little fashion, a little business, and plenty of inspiration! This special edition of Bharat Chamber of Commerce had an engaging conversation with iconic fashion designer Anamika Khanna, where she shared insights on ‘The Business of Fashion’
A little fashion, a little business, and plenty of inspiration! This special edition of Bharat Chamber of Commerce had an engaging conversation with iconic fashion designer Anamika Khanna, where they shared insights on ‘The Business of Fashion’.