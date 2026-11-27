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Glimpses from the special screening of Mrigaya 1.5: The Hunt Continues

Ritwick Chakraborty is back as OC Debanjan Dutta in Mrigaya 1.5: The Hunt Continues! As Koushani Mukherjee, Arpan Ghoshal, Mir Afsar Ali, join director Abhirup Ghosh's bandwagon, we get you glimpses from the special screening