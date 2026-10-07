Beyond Kumortuli: The unsung artisans who bring Durga Puja to life

A major chunk of pandal decorations happen with thermocol. While thermocol stencils pasted on the pandal walls are nothing new, a full volume sculpture crafted out of one single block of thermocol is a laborious process.

One has to get the size right, make markings on the medium, cut it to size, smoothen it and then colour it, if required. These are processes which take at least one to two days time or even longer depending on the customisation.

Bamboos have a very strong connection with Durga Puja. Right from the Khunti puja which is perfomed on a bamboo pole to the first foundation laid by the bamboo sticks, the relation with bamboo goes quite deep. But bamboo sticks are used to create elaborate decorative sculptures that are placed in the pandal and decors.

Moreover, thin bamboo strips are washed, softened and cut to make the backbone of a Chaalchitra, the backdrop on which the Durga idols are placed. The labour and work depends on the size of the Chaalchitra. First the framework is made with nails and bamboo sticks. Then the gaps are filled with recycled paper attached to each other through a mixture of handmade glue. One can say this resembles the art of papier mache.

Even though modern glue are very evolved and fix things quickly, traditional artisans still prefer to use the age old fix – Gond. A hand-made glue out of maida, wheat, fruit seeds, water it is slow heated to get a thick consistency which is then used to stick papers for the Chaalchitra. While some were busy sticking paper on paper, another batch of people were hurrying in making the last few pots of Gond.

A lot of intricate handwork is involved in the overall process of putting up a pandal. Artisans are often seen hand drawing different deities or mythological characters and instances for a chaalchitra, mandap, or other interiors. We found an artist deep in completing one such design.

Even before organic colours became a trend, tradition has been using them for one of the biggest events of the year. Many of the colours used are organic and hand-made. While turmeric is added to give a yellow colour, chalk is added to make a bright white, leftover soot from lamps are turned into the kohl –like black colour while segun leaves are used to make a brown tint. These coloured pigments are first crushed, powdered and then mixed with natural adhesives to make the colour which are organically water-proof and long lasting. Also, they are cost effective and sustainable.

Creating a complete Durga family idol is not just about clay and colours. It is also about patience, fabrics and textures. Avoiding the crowd if you do get a chance to come near the idol and touch them, you would notice that there are different textures to the fully dressed idol. From the clink-clanks of the jewellery to the wavy long hair or the sharpness of the weapons and even the lion is sometimes made of fabrics rather than just paint. We saw how the lion was being layered with cloth and clay to get the smooth fur look.