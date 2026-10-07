Beyond Kumortuli: The unsung artisans who bring Durga Puja to life

Every year with the arrival of the monsoons in June / July the artisan hubs get ready for the Durga Puja load. For almost 4-5 months Kumartuli and surroundings pockets in North Calcutta are abuzz with activities. While mostly one puts the spotlights on the beautiful Durga idols, some even thematic like this year’s Ai idol, there are a lot of other artisans at work in the field too. While the idol is a major part of the cultural event, the pandal itself is one of attractions that lures hundreds and thousands of people each year. And a pandal has too many parts and components to it. From the bamboo structures to the Chaalchitra from the customised decors of the interiors to intricate hand-painted idols, all form a major part of the celebrations and keep the artisans busy. With just a handful days left for Mahalaya and the inauguration of the pandals, we took a stroll in the artisan gully to see last minute preparations.