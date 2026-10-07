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The best shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027, in pictures

From Matières Fécales' opening night to Louis Vuitton's flying-car finale, eight photos capture the Spring/Summer 2027 moments Paris is still talking about
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027: The moments that defined the season
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For nine days, from Sept 28 to Oct 6, Paris turned itself into a stage for the Spring/Summer 2027 season. It opened with Matières Fécales at Place de la République and closed with Louis Vuitton in the Louvre's Cour Carrée. In between came shows that were as much about spectacle as clothing. Gold glittered against the Eiffel Tower at Saint Laurent, Rick Owens sent gowns across a reflecting pool, and Chanel hung a flock of glowing birds beneath the Grand Palais roof. Despite the industry's financial troubles, Paris still managed to assemble stellar front rows and impressive staging. Anniversaries gave the week its emotional weight. Anthony Vaccarello marked ten years at Saint Laurent, and Matthieu Blazy marked one year at Chanel. Elsewhere, designers leaned toward lightness, from Jonathan Anderson's pleated florals at Dior to Nicolas Ghesquière's featherweight coats at Louis Vuitton. These eight images capture the moments Paris kept talking about, from the protest-edged opening night to the flying-car finale.

Matières Fécales Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Matières Fécales sent out 99 looks on 99 models of colour for "The 99 Per Cent," drawing on designer Bhaskaran's path from poverty to the top of Paris fashion. The show opened the week at Place de la République
Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Anthony Vaccarello marked ten years at Saint Laurent with a head-to-toe gold collection, staged outdoors at the Trocadéro fountain. The Eiffel Tower glittered gold behind a giant chandelier
Dior Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Jonathan Anderson went lighter at Dior, with layered pleats, asymmetric florals and voluminous hems. He also softened last season's tutu silhouettes
Rick Owens Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Rick Owens sent stone-coloured column gowns and spiked tulle down a ramp across the reflecting pool at the Palais de Tokyo, in his own take on boudoir dressing
Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Glenn Martens is stripping Maison Margiela back to the contradictions that defined the house
Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Stella McCartney staged her show in rain-soaked gardens, where the weather became part of the setting
Chanel Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
A year into his tenure, Matthieu Blazy returned to the Grand Palais. The show traced Gabrielle Chanel's many selves in 83 looks beneath 95 illuminated birds, and the final look carried her own 2.55 bag
Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
Nicolas Ghesquière suspended dozens of wedge-shaped flying vehicles over the catwalk in the Cour Carrée, closing the week with one of his lightest collections. Most of the coats weigh less than a T-shirt
 Paris Fashion Week

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