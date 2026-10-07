The best shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027, in pictures

For nine days, from Sept 28 to Oct 6, Paris turned itself into a stage for the Spring/Summer 2027 season. It opened with Matières Fécales at Place de la République and closed with Louis Vuitton in the Louvre's Cour Carrée. In between came shows that were as much about spectacle as clothing. Gold glittered against the Eiffel Tower at Saint Laurent, Rick Owens sent gowns across a reflecting pool, and Chanel hung a flock of glowing birds beneath the Grand Palais roof. Despite the industry's financial troubles, Paris still managed to assemble stellar front rows and impressive staging. Anniversaries gave the week its emotional weight. Anthony Vaccarello marked ten years at Saint Laurent, and Matthieu Blazy marked one year at Chanel. Elsewhere, designers leaned toward lightness, from Jonathan Anderson's pleated florals at Dior to Nicolas Ghesquière's featherweight coats at Louis Vuitton. These eight images capture the moments Paris kept talking about, from the protest-edged opening night to the flying-car finale.