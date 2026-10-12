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10 Harry Potter filming locations every Potterhead should visit

From Hogwarts corridors to the railway bridge that carried the Hogwarts Express, these Harry Potter filming locations let fans step straight into the wizarding world
Discover the real-world Harry Potter filming locations that bring your favourite movie moments to life
10 Harry Potter filming locations
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Have you ever had the desire to receive your letter from Hogwarts and enter the magical world of Harry Potter? Well, it doesn’t require a magic wand to do so. Castles, abbeys, and railway bridges located across the UK served as the settings for many scenes of this popular franchise.  Imagine standing where Harry first learnt to fly a broomstick, walking through Hogwarts corridors or watching the Hogwarts Express cross a breathtaking Scottish valley. These real-world destinations offer Potterheads a chance to experience movie magic up close. These places allow the fans of Harry Potter movies to feel movie magic right before their eyes.

Here are 10 Harry Potter filming locations that fans should add in their bucket list:

It was shown in Harry Potter's first part, Philosopher’s Stone
Alnwick Castle, Northumberland: Harry's broomstick lesson was shot in the castle’s Outer Bailey
They feature in the scene where Harry and Ron hide from the troll in Philosopher’s Stone
Gloucester Cathedral, Gloucestershire: Its medieval cloisters became Hogwarts corridors in three films
The college’s Great Hall inspired Hogwarts’ dining hall, recreated on a studio set
Christ Church, Oxford: The Bodley Staircase appears when Professor McGonagall welcomes the first-year students
The neighbouring Divinity School became the Hogwarts infirmary
Bodleian Library, Oxford: Duke Humfrey’s Library doubled as Hogwarts’ library, where Harry researches Nicolas Flamel.
This historic abbey supplied several Hogwarts interiors
Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire: Its Sacristy became Snape’s Potions classroom, while its Chapter House featured the Mirror of Erised
Its Chapter House became McGonagall’s Transfiguration classroom
Durham Cathedral, County Durham: The cathedral’s cloisters feature in Chamber of Secrets, including Ron’s memorable slug-vomiting mishap
Catching a train crossing here is a dream moment for Potterheads
Glenfinnan Viaduct, Scotland: This sweeping railway bridge appears as the Hogwarts Express travels through the Highlands
Bull’s Head Passage also provided the entrance to the Leaky Cauldron
Leadenhall Market, London: Its ornate Victorian architecture appeared in Philosopher’s Stone as part of the route to Diagon Alley
The station is where Hogwarts-bound students depart for their magical education
King’s Cross Station, London: Visit the famous Platform 9¾ trolley installation for an iconic Potterhead photograph.
This windswept beach also became the setting for Shell Cottage in Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2
Freshwater West, Wales: It is where Dobby’s heartbreaking final scene unfolds
Discover the real-world Harry Potter filming locations that bring your favourite movie moments to life
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