10 Harry Potter filming locations every Potterhead should visit

Have you ever had the desire to receive your letter from Hogwarts and enter the magical world of Harry Potter? Well, it doesn’t require a magic wand to do so. Castles, abbeys, and railway bridges located across the UK served as the settings for many scenes of this popular franchise. Imagine standing where Harry first learnt to fly a broomstick, walking through Hogwarts corridors or watching the Hogwarts Express cross a breathtaking Scottish valley. These real-world destinations offer Potterheads a chance to experience movie magic up close. These places allow the fans of Harry Potter movies to feel movie magic right before their eyes.

Here are 10 Harry Potter filming locations that fans should add in their bucket list: