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6 treehouse resorts in India for a quiet weekend escape

From rainforest hideaways in Kerala to forest retreats in Madhya Pradesh, these treehouse resorts in India offer elevated stays, scenic views and a break from your city life
6 treehouse resorts in India for a peaceful break
Escape into forest canopies, misty hills and lush plantations with these distinctive treehouse resorts in India
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Treehouse resorts in India offer a different kind of stay: rooms raised on stilts or built around living trees, with balconies opening onto forest canopies, plantations or mountain slopes. Unlike a conventional resort, a treehouse property makes the natural setting part of the accommodation itself. Designs vary, from rustic wooden cabins reached by steps to polished treetop suites with private decks and modern bathrooms. Some sit beside wildlife habitats, while others overlook waterfalls or tea and coffee estates. The experience is less about packing every hour with activities and more about watching birds, listening to the wind and enjoying a slower pace.

6 treehouse resorts in India for a peaceful weekend getaway:

This property offers four treehouses set apart from its main resort area, around 20 feet above the ground
Wayanad Treehouse, Thirunelli: Solar-powered electricity, forest and mountain views, and opportunities for birdwatching make it suited to travellers seeking a more secluded stay
Guests can choose from treetop accommodation, explore marked nature trails and enjoy the quiet of the surrounding woodland
The Machan, Lonavala: Set in the Western Ghats, The Machan features distinctive treehouses elevated around 30–45 feet above the forest floor
The property also features an infinity pool, nature walks and Ayurvedic wellness experiences
Rainforest, Athirappilly: This intimate retreat sits amid the Sholayar rainforest and offers an elevated treehouse with views of the famous Athirappilly waterfalls
Forest views, natural streams, a hanging bridge and guided nature walks add to its appeal
Vythiri Resort, Wayanad: Surrounded by rainforest in Wayanad, Vythiri Resort offers dedicated treehouses alongside villas and other accommodation option
Guests can stay amid the forest and explore the surrounding wilderness through safari experiences
Tree House Hideaway, Bandhavgarh: Located near Bandhavgarh National Park, this wildlife resort has six treehouses named after local trees
Set in the Syari Valley, this resort combines treetop rooms with over-water suites across a sprawling natural landscape
The Tree House Resort, Jaipur: Its treehouse accommodation, landscaped pathways and Aravalli views make it an interesting escape from Jaipur's busy city centre
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