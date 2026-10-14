6 treehouse resorts in India for a quiet weekend escape

Treehouse resorts in India offer a different kind of stay: rooms raised on stilts or built around living trees, with balconies opening onto forest canopies, plantations or mountain slopes. Unlike a conventional resort, a treehouse property makes the natural setting part of the accommodation itself. Designs vary, from rustic wooden cabins reached by steps to polished treetop suites with private decks and modern bathrooms. Some sit beside wildlife habitats, while others overlook waterfalls or tea and coffee estates. The experience is less about packing every hour with activities and more about watching birds, listening to the wind and enjoying a slower pace.

6 treehouse resorts in India for a peaceful weekend getaway: