Galleries

7 traditional pottery villages of India where a simple ingredient tells a story

From the glossy ceramics of Uttar Pradesh to the striking black pots of Manipur, these pottery villages of India keep centuries-old craftsmanship alive through distinctive materials, techniques and designs
These pottery villages of India preserve remarkable craft traditions, one clay creation at a time
7 pottery villages of India that keep ancient clay traditions alive
Updated on

Across India, traditional pottery villages are home to artisans who turn locally available clay, stone and other natural materials into objects of everyday use and works of art. Some specialise in cooking pots and tableware, while others create religious figures, decorative plaques and intricately painted ceramics. Their methods vary widely. Some potters shape clay on a wheel, while others build vessels by hand without one. Firing techniques, natural pigments and traditional patterns give each craft its own identity. In many places, pottery remains a family occupation, with skills passed from one generation to the next.

Here are 7 pottery villages of India that are worth your time:

Chinhat, on the outskirts of Lucknow, has a long-standing pottery tradition shaped by the region’s Mughal and Nawabi heritage
Chinhat, Uttar Pradesh: Its artisans produce glazed crockery, colourful clay figures, toys and decorative objects, using locally sourced clay, hand-painted designs and kiln firing
Nestled near Palampur in Kangra district, Andretta is known for handmade terracotta tableware
Andretta, Himachal Pradesh: Its signature slip-design technique uses diluted clay to create flowing patterns inspired by Kangra’s traditional rangoli designs on plates, bowls and cups
Potters assemble the horses from separately shaped clay parts, dry them in the sun and fire them in kilns
Panchmura, West Bengal: Among the pottery villages of India, Panchmura in Bankura district stands out for its iconic terracotta horses, known for their upright necks, pointed ears and elongated bodies
Local potters create raised figures of deities and other subjects on clay panels, which are dried, fired and painted
Molela, Rajasthan: Molela, a village in Rajsamand district near the Banas River, is renowned for its distinctive flat terracotta plaques, a tradition said to date back more than 800 years
Instead of a potter’s wheel, they shape the vessels by hand, polish them with stones and fire them in a bonfire
Longpi, Manipur: In Longpi Khullen and Longpi Kajui, Tangkhul artisans create distinctive black pottery using a mixture of ground serpentine stone and special brown clay
Nizamabad, in Azamgarh district, is famous for its glossy black pottery decorated with delicate engraved patterns filled with silver-coloured detailing
Nizamabad, Uttar Pradesh: Artisans shape mica-rich clay, apply mustard oil and fire the pieces in a low-oxygen environment to achieve their distinctive black finish; the craft received a GI tag in 2015
Khurja, in Bulandshahr district, is known for its glazed pottery, including cups, plates, bowls, vases and decorative tiles
Khurja, Uttar Pradesh: Artisans use a clay mixture containing quartz and feldspar, then paint floral patterns in shades of blue, green, red and brown before glazing and firing the pieces
These pottery villages of India preserve remarkable craft traditions, one clay creation at a time
Chasing lava: World's most epic volcano hikes
Pottery
Pottery residencies in India

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com