7 traditional pottery villages of India where a simple ingredient tells a story

Across India, traditional pottery villages are home to artisans who turn locally available clay, stone and other natural materials into objects of everyday use and works of art. Some specialise in cooking pots and tableware, while others create religious figures, decorative plaques and intricately painted ceramics. Their methods vary widely. Some potters shape clay on a wheel, while others build vessels by hand without one. Firing techniques, natural pigments and traditional patterns give each craft its own identity. In many places, pottery remains a family occupation, with skills passed from one generation to the next.

Here are 7 pottery villages of India that are worth your time: