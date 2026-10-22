7 destinations where you can explore traditional floating markets

Imagine buying fresh fruit from a wooden boat, watching vendors prepare breakfast on the water and seeing local traders exchange goods as the sun rises. Across Asia, floating markets offer a fascinating look at traditions shaped by rivers, lakes and canals. Many began as essential trading hubs, connecting farming communities with buyers long before modern roads became common. Today, they continue to showcase regional produce, traditional crafts and local cuisine, with each destination offering a distinct experience.

Here are seven destinations where you can discover these unique markets