Glimpses from Indulge’s first Durga Puja fashion cover launch with Paoli Dam and Raw Mango

For the first-time ever Indulge had a Durga Puja fashion cover launch featuring the inimitable Paoli Dam, showcasing Raw Mango's festive edit, Bhitti Chitra. Paoli was photographed by Debarshi Sarkar and styled by Poulami Gupta. Make-up and hair was by Abhijit Paul, and jewellery was curated from Anki Bunki Aditi. The cover was unveiled by chief guest Madhu Neotia along with Paoli at the brand's flagship in Kolkata in the presence of an exclusive group of accomplished ladies. There was also a panel discussion with Madhu and Paoli moderated by deputy editor, Sharmistha Ghosal on Puja and Fashion: Evolution over centuries. Flurys was food partner, and Kettleberry Coffee was the event's beverage partner.