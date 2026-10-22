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Glimpses from Indulge’s first Durga Puja fashion cover launch with Paoli Dam and Raw Mango

Paoli Dam and Madhu Neotia unveiled the cover featuring Raw Mango’s festive edit, Bhitti Chitra, at the brand’s Kolkata flagship store
Indulge’s first Durga Puja fashion cover launch with Paoli Dam
Paoli DamPritam Sarkar
Updated on

For the first-time ever Indulge had a Durga Puja fashion cover launch featuring the inimitable Paoli Dam, showcasing Raw Mango's festive edit, Bhitti Chitra. Paoli was photographed by Debarshi Sarkar and styled by Poulami Gupta. Make-up and hair was by Abhijit Paul, and jewellery was curated from Anki Bunki Aditi. The cover was unveiled by chief guest Madhu Neotia along with Paoli at the brand's flagship in Kolkata in the presence of an exclusive group of accomplished ladies. There was also a panel discussion with Madhu and Paoli moderated by deputy editor, Sharmistha Ghosal on Puja and Fashion: Evolution over centuries. Flurys was food partner, and Kettleberry Coffee was the event's beverage partner.

Madhu
Madhu
Barnali
Barnali
Gargi
Gargi
Jitavati
Jitavati
Abhilasha
Abhilasha
Priyanka
Priyanka
Urvashi
Urvashi
Priti
Priti
Rina
Rina
Rupali
Rupali
Sucheta
Sucheta
Sudarshana
Sudarshana
Tanvi
Tanvi
Aban
Aban
Mukul
Mukul
Veronica
Veronica
Vanita
Vanita
Shradha
Shradha
Shilpa
Shilpa
Sayantani
Sayantani
Kakali
Kakali
Kankanika
Kankanika
Debarshi
Debarshi
Aniruddha
Aniruddha
Poulami
Poulami
Lopamudra
Lopamudra
Maya
Maya
Madhura
Madhura
Somini
Somini
Uzma
Uzma
Anusreea
Anusreea
Luna
Luna
Sadhika, Gayatri, Radhika (L-R)
Sadhika, Gayatri, Radhika (L-R)
Nayanika
Nayanika
Neha
Neha
Yogita
Yogita
Priyanka
Priyanka
Archisha
Archisha
Bedaparna
Bedaparna
Neela
Neela

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Paoli Dam
Madhu Neotia
Raw Mango Kolkata store

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