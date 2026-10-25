6 places in India, which are famous for mask-making

Masks in India are much more than colourful works of art. They bring mythological characters to life, add drama to folk performances and preserve traditions passed down through generations. From the villages of West Bengal to the river island of Majuli in Assam, artisans shape clay, paper, wood and other materials into striking creations. Each region has its own style, with distinctive colours, facial expressions and cultural stories. Some masks are worn by dancers during traditional performances, while others play a role in religious ceremonies and storytelling.

6 places to explore unique masks in India: