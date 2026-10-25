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6 places in India, which are famous for mask-making

From the colourful Chhau masks of West Bengal to the devotional creations of Assam, explore 6 destinations where unique masks in India bring folk theatre, mythology and regional craftsmanship to life
Discover unique masks in India, from Purulia’s vibrant Chhau creations to Majuli’s traditional Mukha masks
6 places to explore unique masks in India
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Masks in India are much more than colourful works of art. They bring mythological characters to life, add drama to folk performances and preserve traditions passed down through generations. From the villages of West Bengal to the river island of Majuli in Assam, artisans shape clay, paper, wood and other materials into striking creations. Each region has its own style, with distinctive colours, facial expressions and cultural stories. Some masks are worn by dancers during traditional performances, while others play a role in religious ceremonies and storytelling.

6 places to explore unique masks in India:

Worn during monastery festivals, these handcrafted masks accompany ritual dances that represent the triumph of good over evil
Chham Masks, Himachal Pradesh: These masked dances feature colourful masks of Buddhist deities, protectors and fearsome mythical beings
Crafted for religious and cultural performances, these masks are paired with elaborate costumes
Singhi Chham and Yak Chham Masks, Sikkim: Sikkim's traditional masked dances feature striking animal and mythological characters, including the snow lion associated with Singhi Chham
Kerala's Kathakali is renowned for its elaborate facial makeup and headgear rather than conventional full-face masks
Kathakali masks, Kerala: Green faces, bold eye detailing and distinctive colours help identify noble heroes, & fierce villains, making it one of the unique masks in India
Kushmandi is renowned for its wooden Gomira masks, used in a traditional folk dance associated with local beliefs and ceremonial practices
Gomira masks, Dakshin Dinajpur: Often carved into striking human and demonic faces, these masks are painted in bold colours and remain closely connected to the region's rural artistic heritage
Made from materials such as bamboo, cloth and clay, these masks depict characters including Ravana, Hanuman and Narasimha
Mukha masks, Assam: Majuli's mask-making tradition flourished in Vaishnavite monasteries, known as sattras, where artisans created masks for devotional theatre called bhaona
These elaborate masks, often paired with towering headgear, are essential to Purulia's energetic Chhau dance performances
Chhau masksm Purulia: Charida village is famous for its vibrant Chhau masks, crafted from layers of clay, paper and cloth and painted as gods, goddesses, demons and other characters
Discover unique masks in India, from Purulia’s vibrant Chhau creations to Majuli’s traditional Mukha masks
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