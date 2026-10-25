7 Indian places which are famous for its regional pickle

As winter approaches, seasonal fruits and vegetables find their way into Indian kitchens, bringing opportunities to enjoy traditional flavours. Among the many regional specialities, Indian pickles stand out for their distinct ingredients, spice blends and preparation methods. Bengal’s kuler achar makes the most of winter’s juicy jujube fruits, while southern states are known for tangy leaf-based pickles and fiery chilli varieties. These pickles are more than just accompaniments; they reflect the food traditions of the each region

7 regional Indian pickles to explore this winter