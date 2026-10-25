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7 Indian places which are famous for its regional pickle

From Bengal’s sweet-and-sour kuler achar to Andhra Pradesh’s tangy gongura pickle, these regional Indian pickles bring the goodness of local ingredients to the table
These regional Indian pickles bring bold flavours and local traditions to every meal
7 regional Indian pickles to try this winter
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As winter approaches, seasonal fruits and vegetables find their way into Indian kitchens, bringing opportunities to enjoy traditional flavours. Among the many regional specialities, Indian pickles stand out for their distinct ingredients, spice blends and preparation methods. Bengal’s kuler achar makes the most of winter’s juicy jujube fruits, while southern states are known for tangy leaf-based pickles and fiery chilli varieties. These pickles are more than just accompaniments; they reflect the food traditions of the each region

7 regional Indian pickles to explore this winter

Ouu, also called elephant apple, is a sour fruit used in Odia cooking and pickle-making
Odisha: elephant apple pickle: Prepared with mustard oil and spices, it has a distinctive fruity tang that complements rice-based meals
Spicy and sharply tangy, it is a popular accompaniment to curd rice, kanji and traditional Kerala meals
Kerala, Kadumanga pickle: Kerala’s kadumanga pickle uses small, tender raw mangoes tossed with red chilli powder, mustard and salt
Its sharp, savoury taste makes it a natural companion to thepla, khichdi and everyday dal-rice meals
Gujarat, Methia Keri: This Gujarati raw mango pickle gets its characteristic flavour from fenugreek seeds, mustard and a fragrant blend of spices
Preserved with oil and spices, it offers an earthy, tangy flavour that complements bajra rotis and traditional Rajasthani meals
Rajasthan, Ker-Sangri pickle: Made with ker berries and sangri beans native to Rajasthan’s arid landscape, this pickle celebrates ingredients that thrive in the desert
It adds plenty of heat to jowar rotis, rice and simple lentil dishes
Telangana, green chilli pickle: Telangana’s green chilli pickle combines fresh chillies with mustard, fenugreek and other spices for a fiery accompaniment
A much-loved Andhra speciality, it is usually served with hot rice and ghee for a bold, tangy meal
Andhra Pradesh, Gongura pickle: The pickle gets its distinctive sourness from sorrel leaves, which are cooked with red chillies, garlic and spices
A winter favourite, this pickle pairs beautifully with dal-rice meals and adds a fruity twist to the Bengali table
West Bengal, Kuler Achar: Bengal’s kuler achar is made with seasonal jujube fruits, also known as ber, and combines their natural tartness with spices and often jaggery for a sweet-and-sour flavour
These regional Indian pickles bring bold flavours and local traditions to every meal
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