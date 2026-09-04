This popular Kolkata gallery’s monsoon exhibit is all about invoking your senses

While we nonchalantly use the words presence and absence, do you ever take a moment to think about the being in the omission? What is it that makes you think about a certain person or object even if they are not with you in material or mortal form? Vriddhi (Grey) exhibits a deeply personal and sentimental installation comprising photographs, letters, smells, poems, and more in The Presence of an Absence at the Monsoon Rooms, presented by Tri Art & Culture. This exhibition juggles between grief, memory, and loss and takes visitors to a zone where one is compelled to pay attention to the nuances of the people they love and how busy life often creates a distance between them, taking relationships for granted.