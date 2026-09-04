Galleries

This popular Kolkata gallery’s monsoon exhibit is all about invoking your senses

Check out two exhibitions - The Presence of an Absence and Breath Work(s) at Tri Art & Culture
From The Presence of an Absence
From The Presence of an Absence
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While we nonchalantly use the words presence and absence, do you ever take a moment to think about the being in the omission? What is it that makes you think about a certain person or object even if they are not with you in material or mortal form? Vriddhi (Grey) exhibits a deeply personal and sentimental installation comprising photographs, letters, smells, poems, and more in The Presence of an Absence at the Monsoon Rooms, presented by Tri Art & Culture. This exhibition juggles between grief, memory, and loss and takes visitors to a zone where one is compelled to pay attention to the nuances of the people they love and how busy life often creates a distance between them, taking relationships for granted.

A photograph from the series Deathbed
The five-installation exhibition stems from the artist's personal loss and is a tribute to the ‘presence’ of her mother. It begins with Deathbed, a series of photographs that acts as a metaphor for the last journey of every mortal.
A second Skin
It then proceeds to Second Skin, a set of jars, each carrying a scent, and a description that finds voice through poems. From joyous occasions like birthdays to the intrigue of discovering a new city, all find space here.
Vriddhi (Grey)
Letters to My Mother is an outlet for conversation with the departed, while A Portrait of Her is a cultural tribute to her mother’s memory through engravings on brass plates, a tribute to her community tradition. Another installation, Outbound, is a telephonic conversation, a medium to express one’s true feelings, which often get hidden in everyday life.
Breath Work (s)
After an emotionally heavy viewing, the next curation allows one to relax through Breath Work (s). The room has been decorated with dim lights, blue walls, and sitting pods on the ground. On the walls hang artworks by Hansika Mangwani, which depict her work with light and space.
Breath Work (s)
The most attractive part of the room is its mind-soothing sonic music, which is therapeutic. One can just take a seat, lie around, listen to the music, and adjust their breath according to it, becoming one with the art. Colourful markers or pen and paper can be used by people to create their own art.

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Art exhibition in Kolkata

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