This Kolkata exhibition is about the time and labour that go into making art

Upon entering the Ganges Art Gallery’s monsoon display, you would find framed canvases telling layered stories. Each canvas demands that you stand in front of it for quite some time to understand the process of making it, the intrinsic labour that goes into it, and most of all, the amount of time it took to shape up. Temporal Materialities curated by Rashmee Pal Chouteau honours the process behind the making of each canvas. The exhibition zeroes in on one question – Can material hold time?

According to the curator, “Temporal Materialities brings together practices in which material and process become ways of experiencing time. Surfaces are layered, marked, scraped, constructed, dismantled and rebuilt; gestures are repeated until the act of making itself begins to measure duration.” This group exhibition displays works of six artists, namely Debasish Mukherjee, Megha Joshi, Pooja Iranna, Ruchika Wason Singh, Samindranath Majumdar, and Sheetal Gattani. It was inaugurated by chief guest and art connoisseur Jyoti Vardhan Sonthalia in the presence of gallery director Smita Bajoria and curator Rashmee Pal Chouteau.