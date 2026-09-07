10 New York spots that Bollywood lovers must visit

Bollywood has always been in love with NYC, transforming its most hectic roads and serene park benches into a cinematic legacy. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic poses on the Brooklyn Bridge to high-energy dance sequences in crowded public squares, the Big Apple is brimming with nostalgic moments in the movies. Spotting these legendary locations in New York for Bollywood buffs elevates a typical holiday trip into an entire musical reel. Be it recreating the romantic beats of Kal Ho Naa Ho or experiencing the Junoon in Manhattan, these sites will give you a taste of your favourite Hindi movies. So here are the best spots in New York for Bollywood lovers: