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10 New York spots that Bollywood lovers must visit

Discover the best spots in New York for Bollywood lovers to recreate iconic songs, tear-jerking scenes, and legendary movie moments.
Top spots in New York for Bollywood lovers: Walk through your Favourite movie scenes
10 best spots in New York for Bollywood lovers
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Bollywood has always been in love with NYC, transforming its most hectic roads and serene park benches into a cinematic legacy. Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic poses on the Brooklyn Bridge to high-energy dance sequences in crowded public squares, the Big Apple is brimming with nostalgic moments in the movies. Spotting these legendary locations in New York for Bollywood buffs elevates a typical holiday trip into an entire musical reel. Be it recreating the romantic beats of Kal Ho Naa Ho or experiencing the Junoon in Manhattan, these sites will give you a taste of your favourite Hindi movies. So here are the best spots in New York for Bollywood lovers:

The illuminated giant screens and bustling neon energy also provided the perfect backdrop for dramatic moments
This sparkling heart of Manhattan is where Shah Rukh Khan danced freely in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The picturesque bridges and shaded pathways also feature heavily in the soulful, reflective scenes of Kal Ho Naa Ho
Walk over to Bethesda Terrace and Bow Bridge to stand right where Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji performed Mitwa in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The iconic central clock and majestic vaulted ceilings set the mood for major emotional commute scenes in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
This historic transit hub also captures the chaotic, fast-paced romance of Naina and Rohit meeting in Kal Ho Naa Ho
The soaring steel suspension cables offer stunning views of the skyline that have defined modern Hindi cinema's view of America
Strike the ultimate King of Romance pose right on the wooden pedestrian walkway where Shah Rukh Khan stood in the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho
Hang out near the famous marble arch and central fountain where Naina and Rohit spent their college days in Kal Ho Naa Ho
The lively open space filled with street performers perfectly captures the youthful, casual side of New York life shown on screen
It is also one of the top spots in New York for Bollywood lovers to snap photos with sweeping views of Lower Manhattan behind them
This waterfront haven served as the quiet, contemplative backdrop for Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in Anjaana Anjaani
The grand stone facades and narrow concrete canyons of the Financial District set the stage for intense drama in the film New York
Saif Ali Khan's slick corporate world in Ta Ra Rum Pum also utilized these high-powered streets
Running through this landmark captures the magic of winter holiday sequences that Bollywood directors love to film
The sunken plaza and grand Art Deco skyscrapers bring festive energy to seasonal montages in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ta Ra Rum Pum.
Its towering observation deck gives fans the same breathtaking, top-of-the-world feeling seen in emotional movie climaxes
This world-famous skyscraper defines the romantic skyline shots featured in high-flying love stories like Anjaana Anjaani
Seeing Sridevi marvel at the monument perfectly mirrors the real-world awe felt by millions of moviegoers watching back home
A ferry ride to this global symbol marks the ultimate arrival sequence seen in classics like Pardes, English Vinglish, and New York
BOLLYWOOD
New York
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

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