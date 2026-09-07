Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary bash: Best dressed celebs

The city of Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable night with the fashion elite congregating to celebrate Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary. The lavish celebration at Mubarak Baug featured India's most illustrious stars and fashion elites in their best outfits ever. At the forefront of the festivities was the Ambani family, along with Bollywood stars who demonstrated great skill and timeless traditional fashion sense.

With vintage family heirloom pieces along with modern twists on traditional sarees, everyone attending the event gave their own twist to the grand occasion. Take a look at the best-dressed celebs at the event: