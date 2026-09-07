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Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary bash: Best dressed celebs

Bollywood icons and fashion royalty gathered at a star-studded celebration celebrating Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary , hosted at Mubarak Baug, Mumbai
Glamour meets heritage at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary bash
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary
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The city of Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable night with the fashion elite congregating to celebrate Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary. The lavish celebration at Mubarak Baug featured India's most illustrious stars and fashion elites in their best outfits ever. At the forefront of the festivities was the Ambani family, along with Bollywood stars who demonstrated great skill and timeless traditional fashion sense.

With vintage family heirloom pieces along with modern twists on traditional sarees, everyone attending the event gave their own twist to the grand occasion. Take a look at the best-dressed celebs at the event:

She completed her couture ensemble with a statement diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings
Isha Ambani chose a shimmering silver-white outfit heavily adorned with detailed sequins and intricate embroidery
She accessorized her sophisticated outfit with striking diamond and emerald stud earrings
Neetu Kapoor wore a white and beige embroidered suit paired with glittering pumps and a brown crocodile-skin clutch
She kept her look elegant and traditional, using minimal jewellery to let the vibrant red remain the centrepiece
Nita Ambani wore a striking red saree featuring intricate detailing with a rich, textured finish paired with a matching blouse
Her outfit was finished with a matching white dupatta framed by a broad golden border
Shloka Ambani selected an ivory and gold ensemble showcasing a delicately embroidered traditional top alongside a flowing white skirt
The contrasting color palette brought a distinct and statement-making edge to her traditional attire
Radhika Ambani stepped out in a white-and-purple embroidered outfit highlight by intricate floral motifs throughout the design
Her outfit cleverly reinterpreted the classic six-yard drape into a contemporary, fluid silhouette
Dimple Kapadia wore an ivory ensemble built around a flowing skirt that featured clever saree-like front pleating
It was previously worn by her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, for a 2015 fashion show at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 40th anniversary bash
Navya Naveli Nanda wore an ornate gold mini dress decorated with circular and scalloped embellishments across the bodice and skirt
The veteran icon styled her classic look with elegant statement jewellery and her signature graceful charm
Asha Parekh looked truly regal in a lime green and gold saree paired with a matching blouse
Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, her look seamlessly combined classic grace with modern luxury
Sonam Kapoor wore a translucent cream saree adorned with gold floral motifs and an intricate border
Genelia accented with heavy statement earrings and a long gold hair accessory
Genelia D'Souza wore a traditional gold and beige kurta and Riteish Riteish wore a colour-coordinated ethnic outfit
Isha Ambani
Nita Ambani
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture
Ambani family

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