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Top 7 bell towers in the world that should be on your bucketlist

From medieval Italy to modern Japan, these remarkable bell towers combine history, engineering and cultural heritage
Discover seven iconic bell towers around the globe, celebrated for their remarkable architecture and rich history
7 best bell towers across the world
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Bell towers have traditionally been used as landmarks, timekeepers and representations of civic as well as religious life. They have been used in historic cities as landmarks to guide people for centuries and at the same time as evidence of the architectural abilities of the people who built them. Whether it is the leaning Bell Tower of Pisa or the magnificent bell towers of cathedrals in Europe, these bell towers attract thousands of tourists and represent vital elements of the culture of the place where they stand.

Its design and bells contribute to the park’s remembrance of the atomic bombing and its continuing appeal for world peace
Hiroshima’s Peace Bell Tower is associated with the city’s Peace Memorial Park and its message of reconciliation.
Originally built in the late 14th century, it has become an important historical landmark in the heart of the city
Xi’an’s Bell Tower is a celebrated example of traditional Chinese architecture, featuring a distinctive wooden structure and tiled roof
Its 83-metre tower houses a famous carillon and offers panoramic views across the old city
The Belfry of Bruges rises above the city’s historic Market Square and dates largely from the medieval period
Visitors can climb 533 steps to reach a viewing platform roughly 100 metres above the ground, offering panoramic views across Cologne and the Rhine
The south tower of Cologne Cathedral rises about 157 metres and houses an impressive collection of bells, including the 24-tonne St. Peter’s Bell
The present tower was reconstructed in the early 20th century after the original collapsed in 1902
Standing beside St. Mark’s Basilica, the Campanile has been a defining feature of Venice’s skyline for centuries
The tower rises about 85 metres and features elaborate sculptures and geometric panels
Giotto’s Campanile forms part of Florence Cathedral and is celebrated for its colourful marble exterior and Gothic design
Built between the 12th and 14th centuries, its white marble architecture makes it one of Italy’s most recognisable landmarks
The Campanile of Pisa is famous worldwide for its pronounced tilt, caused by unstable foundation soil
The Leaning Tower of Pisa
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