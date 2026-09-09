Top 7 bell towers in the world that should be on your bucketlist

Bell towers have traditionally been used as landmarks, timekeepers and representations of civic as well as religious life. They have been used in historic cities as landmarks to guide people for centuries and at the same time as evidence of the architectural abilities of the people who built them. Whether it is the leaning Bell Tower of Pisa or the magnificent bell towers of cathedrals in Europe, these bell towers attract thousands of tourists and represent vital elements of the culture of the place where they stand.