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10 Indian streets every food lover should visit

Your ultimate passport to exploring iconic Indian food streets packed with legendary local flavours
Discover the most legendary Indian food streets serving authentic regional treats
10 Indian food streets every flavour seeker must explore
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For real food lovers, a stroll along the well-known Indian food streets are the most genuine experience of India’s heritage. From piping hot kebabs served in the alleys of ancient times to tangy chaats served along sunny coastal promenades, each and every nook of this place has an amazing story to tell. Walking around these celebrated lanes will give you access to several secret recipes from families who have been preparing these dishes for ages, along with the unique flavours of spices used in these dishes.

Dackers Lane, a busy Kolkata alley that is a paradise for classic Bengali street food lovers
Dackers Lane in Kolkata; enjoy egg-chicken Kathi rolls, spicy ghugni, and piping hot chicken stew served with buttered toast
The place transforms into a massive late-night open-air feast under sparkling night lights
Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Roadis most famous for juicy seekh kebabs, rich Nalli Nihari, and melt-in-your-mouth malpuas topped with rabri
By day it is a sparkling jewelry market, but at night it becomes a vibrant street food wonderland
Foodies flock to Indore's Sarafa Bazaar for crispy Bhutte Ka Kees, massive Jalebas, and spicy Garadu yam fries
Walking through Lucknow's historic Chowk lane offers an unforgettable taste of classic Awadhi street delicacies
Lucknow's Chowk is famous for velvety Galouti kebabs served on soft Mughlai parathas and sweet, creamy Kulhad lassi
This famous South Indian food streets gem is packed with buzzing stalls serving vegetarian delights
Bengaluru's VV Puram street; enjoy butter masala dosas, Akki Rotti, and fragrant Ghee Pudi idlis served on banana leaves
Located near the ancient Ganges ghats, this narrow alley comes alive every morning with sizzling kadhais
Varanasi's Kachori Gali; enjoy deep-fried lentil-stuffed kachoris served with spicy chickpea curry and washed down with thick, creamy lassi
This historic city square turns into a bustling night market known for innovative, decadent snacks
Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad; try multi-layered Pineapple Ice Cream Sandwich and extra-cheesy Gwalior Dosa cooked in pure butter
Surrounding the iconic monument, this lively Rajasthani street offers rich and spicy desert flavours
Clock Tower Market, Jodhpur; try Pyaaz Kachoris, crisp Mirchi Vadas, and cool down with legendary saffron-infused Makhaniya Lassi
No food tour of iconic Indian food streets is complete without sampling the buttery treats of Punjab
Lawrence Road, Amritsar; feast on golden Amritsari Kulchas baked in clay tandoors and washed down with giant glasses of sweet lassi
Pair these crispy golden flatbreads with tangy mint chutney and sweet pumpkin curry
Paranthe Wali Gali, Delhi; enjoy deep-fried stuffed parathas filled with paneer, potatoes, or rabri
Discover the most legendary Indian food streets serving authentic regional treats
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