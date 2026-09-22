10 Indian streets every food lover should visit

For real food lovers, a stroll along the well-known Indian food streets are the most genuine experience of India’s heritage. From piping hot kebabs served in the alleys of ancient times to tangy chaats served along sunny coastal promenades, each and every nook of this place has an amazing story to tell. Walking around these celebrated lanes will give you access to several secret recipes from families who have been preparing these dishes for ages, along with the unique flavours of spices used in these dishes.