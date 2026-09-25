10 best forts in India to visit for history, architecture and great views

India boasts thousands of beautiful forts that have survived for centuries and tell stories of royal splendour, battles fought, and cultural richness in silence. Visiting the most beautiful forts in India is a unique experience for travellers because they get a chance to visit impressive architectural works, picturesque hills and breathtaking desert landscapes. The great stone walls located at the top of steep hills or surrounded by water depict the amazing defense system of many dynasties and their artistic creativity. If you are interested in history, architecture, or photography, the following list of the top 10 most spectacular Indian forts will definitely surprise you.