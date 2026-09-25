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10 best forts in India to visit for history, architecture and great views

Discover the stories, structures, and panoramas hidden within the best forts in India
A complete guide to experiencing the rich heritage and stunning vistas at the best forts in India
10 best forts in India for epic views and timeless history
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India boasts thousands of beautiful forts that have survived for centuries and tell stories of royal splendour, battles fought, and cultural richness in silence. Visiting the most beautiful forts in India is a unique experience for travellers because they get a chance to visit impressive architectural works, picturesque hills and breathtaking desert landscapes. The great stone walls located at the top of steep hills or surrounded by water depict the amazing defense system of many dynasties and their artistic creativity. If you are interested in history, architecture, or photography, the following list of the top 10 most spectacular Indian forts will definitely surprise you.

Its iconic red sandstone walls make it a standout choice when visiting the best forts in India
Situated in the heart of Old Delhi, the Red Fort represents a pinnacle of classical Mughal architectural planning
Visitors can ride a scenic ropeway to the top to enjoy misty, lush green mountain views
Built high in the Sahyadri mountain range, Raigad Fort served as the grand capital of the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
As one of the world's few living forts, its high bastions offer sweeping desert sunset views
Known as the Golden Fort, Jaisalmer rises out of the Thar Desert like a massive sandcastle made of yellow sandstone
Its marble balconies offer a distinct, direct view of the nearby Taj Mahal across the Yamuna River
Built from striking red sandstone, Agra Fort served as the main imperial seat of the Mughal Dynasty
Climbing to the highest point reveals a magnificent view of the modern Hyderabad skyline
Golconda Fort in Hyderabad is globally famous for its ingenious acoustic engineering and history tied to the diamond trade
Perched at high altitude, it provides stunning hill views and stands as a crown jewel among the best forts in India
Famed for having the second-longest continuous wall in the world, Kumbhalgarh Fort winds dramatically across the Aravalli range
Rising sharply on a steep sandstone hill, Gwalior Fort is revered as one of the most impenetrable citadels in Central India
Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Fort features the vibrant blue-tiled Man Singh Palace alongside breathtaking vantage points over the city
The view of Maota Lake reflecting the fort's intricate gateways creates a picture-perfect moment
Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, Amer Fort seamlessly blends Hindu and Mughal architectural styles with yellow sandstone and white marble
Exploring its lofty ramparts gives visitors incredible panoramic vistas of Jodhpur's blue rooftops below
Perched 400 feet above the famous Blue City, the Mehrangarh fortress boasts massive stone walls and royal palaces
Stretching across 700 acres, Chittorgarh stands as the largest fortress in India
Chittorgarh Fort's sprawling complex features the iconic Vijay Stambha and offers sweeping views over the surrounding Rajasthani plains
A complete guide to experiencing the rich heritage and stunning vistas at the best forts in India
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