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7 stunning tulip gardens in India to add to your spring travel list

From Srinagar’s vast spring display to Himalayan flower gardens, these tulip gardens in India bring colour to the country’s spring landscapes
Discover the most colourful tulip gardens in India, from Kashmir’s famous blooms to scenic Himalayan flower escapes
7 best places to see tulip gardens in India
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The arrival of the tulip season results in the presence of an array of colours in various parts of India, with the tulips flowering in many gardens that present their colourful display amidst some magnificent mountainous or urban scenery. Amongst all the tulip gardens in India, perhaps the most famous one is the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which sees rows of tulips blooming on the slopes of the Zabarwan mountains above the Dal Lake. However, the display is not restricted to Kashmir alone.

Discover 7 best tulip gardens in India:

The displays combine tulips with the garden’s wider collection of exotic and seasonal plants
Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bengaluru: Lalbagh occasionally features tulips as part of its annual flower shows, bringing these spring blooms into one of Bengaluru’s best-known botanical spaces
Their terraced layouts bring together tulips, fountains, mountain views and centuries-old garden architecture
Mughal Gardens, Srinagar: Srinagar’s historic Mughal gardens, including Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh and Chashme Shahi, feature tulip beds during spring
The main blooming period is reported around mid-April to early May
Kufri, Himachal Pradesh: Kufri has emerged as another Himalayan spot for seasonal tulip displays, with the flowers set against a cool mountain landscape
The combination of colourful blooms, fountains and formal garden design gives the spring visit a different character
Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore: The historic garden Haryana, adds seasonal tulip displays to its famous Mughal-style terraces
Tulips bloom here with other spring flowers, creating a colourful display against Sikkim’s green hills
Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical Garden, Gangtok: It features a seasonal tulip garden alongside its collection of Himalayan plants
The Himalayan setting gives its spring tulip display a distinctly mountainous backdrop
Munsiyari Tulip Garden, Uttarakhand: Set against the Panchachuli peaks, the Munsiyari garden was developed as part of the Munsiyari Nature Education and Eco Park project
It features dozens of tulip varieties along with daffodils, hyacinths and other spring flowers
Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar: Spread across about 30 hectares at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range, this is Asia’s largest tulip garden, with terraced beds overlooking Dal Lake
Discover the most colourful tulip gardens in India, from Kashmir’s famous blooms to scenic Himalayan flower escapes
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The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden
Tulip Festival
Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden
srinagar tulip garden

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