7 stunning tulip gardens in India to add to your spring travel list

The arrival of the tulip season results in the presence of an array of colours in various parts of India, with the tulips flowering in many gardens that present their colourful display amidst some magnificent mountainous or urban scenery. Amongst all the tulip gardens in India, perhaps the most famous one is the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar, which sees rows of tulips blooming on the slopes of the Zabarwan mountains above the Dal Lake. However, the display is not restricted to Kashmir alone.

Discover 7 best tulip gardens in India: