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10 best places to see Rhododendrons in India

The best places to see Rhododendrons in India range from Sikkim’s dedicated rhododendron sanctuaries to the flowering trails of Darjeeling, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh
Best places to see Rhododendrons in India
Best places to see Rhododendrons in India
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The best places to see Rhododendrons in India are concentrated across the Himalayan belt, wherein the flowers blossom during early spring and summer depending on altitude and location. Some of the locations where there are rhododendron species in Sikkim include Barsey, Yumthang, and the trail connecting Dzongri and Goechala, whereas in Darjeeling, it is the Singalila range. Locations such as Chopta and Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand are noted for having flowering rhododendron species in the forests.

Here are 10 best places to see Rhododendrons in India:

Government records describe rhododendron bushes around Sela, Tawang and Bum La at elevations reaching the alpine zone
Tawang and the Sela–Bum La region: The higher Tawang landscape supports alpine rhododendrons, including Rhododendron anthopogon and Rhododendron nivale
Arunachal Tourism specifically lists rhododendrons among the rare flora found around the area
Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh: It covers elevations from about 2,000 metres to above 6,000 metres, creating temperate and alpine habitats
Trekking trails at Kalatop and Khajjiar provide access to these forest habitats
Kalatop–Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh: This sanctuary in Chamba covers 17.17 sq km and has dense forests of blue pine, deodar, oak and flowering rhododendron trees
At around 3,600 metres, the Valley of Flowers has sub-alpine forests containing birch and rhododendron
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: . Uttarakhand Tourism lists May to October as the main visiting period for the valley, with the wider floral display peaking from July to September
Chopta stands at about 2,608 metres and is surrounded by forests containing oak, deodar and rhododendron
Chopta–Tungnath, Uttarakhand: The trail towards Tungnath and Chandrashila passes through these flowering forest zones during spring
Singalila National Park contains 78.60 sq km of rhododendron forests, while Sandakphu rises to 3,636 metres on the Singalila Ridge
Sandakphu–Singalila, West Bengal: The Darjeeling district administration notes that rhododendrons colour the slopes during April and May
The Goechala route runs through the Khangchenjunga landscape after passing rhododendron-rich forest sections
Goechala Trek, Sikkim: Sikkim Tourism lists the Khangchenjunga trek, including Goechala, among its major high-altitude routes, with rhododendrons among its flowering plants
The Dzongri route begins from Yuksom and passes through Khangchendzonga National Park
Dzongri Trail, Sikkim: Rhododendron forests line sections of the trail, and the wider Dzongri-Goechala route contains 26 rhododendron species
Yumthang sits at about 3,600 metres and contains the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim: The sanctuary has more than 20 recorded rhododendron species, while Sikkim Tourism identifies April to May as the main flowering period
Barsey, also called Varsey, lies in West Sikkim at about 2,200–4,100 metres
Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary, Sikkim: Its rhododendrons generally bloom in April and May, and the sanctuary’s trails pass through silver fir, hemlock, magnolia and rhododendron forests
Best places to see Rhododendrons in India
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