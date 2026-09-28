The best places to see Rhododendrons in India are concentrated across the Himalayan belt, wherein the flowers blossom during early spring and summer depending on altitude and location. Some of the locations where there are rhododendron species in Sikkim include Barsey, Yumthang, and the trail connecting Dzongri and Goechala, whereas in Darjeeling, it is the Singalila range. Locations such as Chopta and Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand are noted for having flowering rhododendron species in the forests.

Here are 10 best places to see Rhododendrons in India: