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7 best places to see bioluminescent beaches around the world

Step into a world of natural magic where neon shorelines glow under moonlit skies; discover the best bioluminescent beaches
Uncover the world's most enchanting coastlines where ocean waves light up the dark night sky
Best bioluminescent beaches around the world
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Picture yourself strolling along a beach in the dark with flashes of a bright neon blue glow lighting the way beneath your feet through the ocean waves. The phenomenon in the oceans occurs due to bioluminescent plankton that lights up when waves strike or when they are disturbed in any way. Bioluminescent beaches might seem like an amazing piece of fiction, but the reality is that this stunning occurrence actually exists in the real world in various corners around the globe. Whether it is the tropical destinations in the Caribbean region or Asian islands, people queue up in order to experience this phenomenon firsthand.

7 ultimate destinations for bioluminescent beaches

The white sand shores light up with bright turquoise waves as marine dinoflagellates settle inside the calm bay
Jervis Bay, Australia: Catch this rare glowing spectacle during Australia's warmer months from November to February
Nighttime boat tours take you away from main beach lights so you can swim among glowing clouds of plankton
Koh Rong, Cambodia: You will get the clearest views during the dry season from November to May on dark, moonless nights
Unlike plankton-based spots, these tiny squids emit a cobalt-blue light that paints the entire coast in brilliant neon shades
Toyama Bay, Japan: Visit this bay from March to May when millions of luminous firefly squids migrate to the shallow shorelines
This tranquil car-free island offers shallow waters where you can wade out in the dark and watch the water sparkle around your ankles
Isla Holbox, Mexico: The best time to catch these electric blue waters is during the summer months from June to August
The untouched coral reefs and low light pollution make India’s prime glowing spot look like a starry sky reflected across the sea
Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, India: Head to this peaceful Indian archipelago between October and April for the clearest views of glowing blue surf
The remote white sand shores create a perfect dark backdrop for watching the glittering bioluminescent beaches illuminate the Indian Ocean
Vaadhoo Island, Maldives: Plan your trip between June and October to see the iconic 'Sea of Stars' wash ashore in vibrant blue hues
It holds the official record as the brightest bioluminescent bay on Earth, where kayaking through mangrove channels leaves glowing trails in the water
Mosquito Bay, Vieques, Puerto Rico: You can witness this glowing bay at its absolute brightest during the warm, moonless nights from April to November
Uncover the world's most enchanting coastlines where ocean waves light up the dark night sky
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