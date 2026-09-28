7 best places to see bioluminescent beaches around the world

Picture yourself strolling along a beach in the dark with flashes of a bright neon blue glow lighting the way beneath your feet through the ocean waves. The phenomenon in the oceans occurs due to bioluminescent plankton that lights up when waves strike or when they are disturbed in any way. Bioluminescent beaches might seem like an amazing piece of fiction, but the reality is that this stunning occurrence actually exists in the real world in various corners around the globe. Whether it is the tropical destinations in the Caribbean region or Asian islands, people queue up in order to experience this phenomenon firsthand.

7 ultimate destinations for bioluminescent beaches