See the best cherry blossoms in India: 8 stunning spots

Cherry blossoms in India are not limited to one specific window. There are various periods during which these beautiful flowers may be seen blooming in different regions across the nation, taking into account their varying altitude and climatic conditions. Wild Himalayan cherry trees bloom in autumn in Shillong and Nagaland, while they bloom in spring in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. One can observe the blossoms in Sikkim through the valley of its mountains, while the Nilgiris provide an option to view the blossoms in South India.

8 places to see cherry blossoms in India