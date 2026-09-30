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See the best cherry blossoms in India: 8 stunning spots

From Shillong’s autumn blooms to Kashmir’s spring gardens, these are the places to catch cherry blossoms in India
Plan your trip around the bloom season and discover eight scenic destinations for cherry blossoms in India
8 best places to see cherry blossoms in India
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Cherry blossoms in India are not limited to one specific window. There are various periods during which these beautiful flowers may be seen blooming in different regions across the nation, taking into account their varying altitude and climatic conditions. Wild Himalayan cherry trees bloom in autumn in Shillong and Nagaland, while they bloom in spring in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. One can observe the blossoms in Sikkim through the valley of its mountains, while the Nilgiris provide an option to view the blossoms in South India.

8 places to see cherry blossoms in India

Its close location to Shimla makes it an easy addition to a spring hill-station trip without staying in the busier town centre
Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh, February-March: Just outside Shimla, Mashobra is a quieter place to find cherry blossoms among the hills and orchards
Tea estates, rolling hills and cool weather give the southern bloom experience a look quite different from the Himalayan destinations
Nilgiri Hills, Tamil Nadu, March to May: Ooty, Coonoor and Kotagiri are among the Nilgiri destinations where cherry blossoms can be seen
The high-altitude valley adds snow-capped mountain views to the floral landscape, creating a striking setting.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim, March-April: Yumthang Valley combines cherry blossoms with rhododendrons and other seasonal flowers
The state’s mountain scenery makes the flowering season especially appealing for travellers looking for colourful landscapes
Gangtok, Sikkim, March-April: Gangtok and other parts of Sikkim get spring blossoms against a backdrop of steep green mountains
In Srinagar, Badamwari Garden and the area around the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden offer a memorable mix of spring flowers and mountain scenery
Kashmir Valley, March-April: Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Baramulla and Shopian see cherry trees bloom as spring arrives
These orchard areas also have homestays, making it possible to stay close to the flowering trees
Kotkhai and Kotgarh, Himachal Pradesh, February-March: Cherry orchards around Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Baghi and Kotgarh create soft pink views across the hills
Pfutsero and the roads around Longkhum offer quieter settings for seeing the blooms away from the main town
Kohima, Nagaland, September-November, and January-April: Kohima and nearby areas such as Khuzama are known for Himalayan cherry trees.
The annual Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival also adds music and cultural events to the autumn bloom season
Shillong, Meghalaya, October to November: Shillong’s wild Himalayan cherry trees turn the city pink, explore Ward’s Lake, Lady Hydari Park and the golf course
Plan your trip around the bloom season and discover eight scenic destinations for cherry blossoms in India
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