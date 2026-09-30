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These 10 cities have been home to people for thousands of years

These historic cities predate some of the world’s most famous monuments and are still home to thriving communities
10 historic cities of the world
10 ancient cities where history is still aliveWikipedia
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Somewhere right now, a baker is firing up an oven in a city that was already ancient when Rome was founded. A child is racing down stone steps worn smooth by thousands of years of footsteps. A shopkeeper is haggling over spices in a bazaar that has been trading since long before anyone coined the word ‘tourist’.

From the oasis streets of Jericho, often called the oldest city on Earth, to the sacred riverbanks of Varanasi and the seven hills of Plovdiv, the places in this gallery have been home to people for thousands of years, through empires, invasions, floods, and reinvention. 

Scroll through for a look at ten cities where the past isn't behind glass. It's on the street corner, in the kitchen, and on the skyline.

‘Oldest’ is a famously contested title, and the dates you’ll see here are approximate, drawn from archaeology, tradition, and a fair amount of friendly rivalry.

Jericho, West Bank
Jericho is often considered one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, with archaeological remains dating back thousands of years
Aleppo, Syria
Aleppo’s ancient citadel and historic souks reflect the city’s long history as a major trading centre
Damascus, Syria
Damascus is one of the world’s oldest cities, with its historic Old City known for its narrow lanes, courtyards and ancient architecture
Byblos, Lebanon
The ancient port city of Byblos combines Phoenician history, Roman ruins and medieval architecture along Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Plovdiv is home to ancient Roman remains, including a remarkably preserved amphitheatre in the heart of the modern city
Erbil, Iraq
Erbil’s historic citadel rises above the city from a mound built up through thousands of years of settlement
Athens, Greece
The Acropolis towers over Athens, a city where ancient monuments sit alongside busy streets, cafés and modern neighbourhoods
Jerusalem, Israel/Palestine
Jerusalem’s Old City brings together centuries of history and sacred sites important to Judaism, Christianity and Islam
Varanasi, India
Varanasi’s ghats along the Ganges have drawn pilgrims for centuries and remain central to the city’s daily rituals
Argos, Greece
Argos in the Peloponnese is one of Greece’s oldest settlements, with ancient ruins scattered across the modern town

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