Photo diary: Master chocolatiers in Europe create Easter Bunnies with masks, keep up festive production Published: | 11th April 2020 03:43 PM Chocolate rabbits with face masks are lined up at Cocoatree shop in Lonzee, Belgium. Many chocolatiers have resorted to online sales, home delivery or pick up on site. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Genevieve Trepant makes masks for chocolate rabbits at Cocoatree, in Lonzee, Belgium. Many shops have resorted to online sales, delivery or pick up on site during lockdown. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Genevieve Trepant decorates chocolates at her shop, Cocoatree, in Lonzee, Belgium. During lockdown, many shops have resorted to online sales, home delivery or pick up on site. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Chocolate rabbits wait to be decorated at Cocoatree in Lonzee, Belgium. Many chocolatiers have resorted to online sales, home delivery or pick up on site during lockdown. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) A tray of chocolate Easter eggs with face masks are laid out on a tray at the Chocolate Line warehouse of Dominique Persoone in Bruges, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) One of Belgium's top chocolate producers Dominique Persoone stands in one of his production rooms with no workers, at his Chocolate Line warehouse in Bruges, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) One of Belgium's top chocolate producers Dominique Persoone stands in front of trays of chocolates at his Chocolate Line warehouse in Bruges, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) One of Belgium's top chocolate producers Dominique Persoone, wearing a face mask, displays one of his chocolate Easter eggs at his Chocolate Line warehouse in Bruges, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) A woman in a face mask walks by the closed Leonidas chocolate shop in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Marleen Van Volsem, owner of Praleen, takes orders over the phone in Halle, Belgium. During lockdown, many shops have resorted to online sales, delivery or pick up on site. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Order slips are placed on top of bags of chocolate waiting to be picked up at the Chocolate Line warehouse in Bruges, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Elsewhere in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, Greece, an employee of a cake shop prepares chocolate Easter bunnies with masks. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Chocolate Easter bunnies with masks are on display at a cake shop in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) A chocolate Easter bunny with mask is on display at a cake shop in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) An employee of a cake shop wraps a chocolate Easter bunny a with mask in Lykovrisi, northern Athens, Greece. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Employees prepare chocolate bunnies with face masks in a confectionery in Veltheim, Switzerland. (Detlev Munz/Keystone via AP)