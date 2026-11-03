Where hospitality, experiences and memories come together

Esthell Hotels & Resorts is part of XB Group, founded and led by esteemed entrepreneur Dr S Xavier Britto. With a business journey spanning over several decades and interests across various fields like logistics, hospitality, real estate, education, entertainment and technology, the group has built a global presence. Esthell represents its hospitality journey, with an emphasis on creating experiences that bring people together. Over the years, the resort has received renowned recognition in the family and leisure hospitality space, including the “Best Luxury Family Resort in India” honour at the Brand Icon’s International Excellence Awards and the “Best Family Resort” recognition at the India Travel Awards South.

A Green Retreat

Spread across 30 acres of lush green plantations in Thirukazhukundram, Esthell offers 122 cottages with a wide range of accommodation options. From Superior, Executive, Club and Premium Club Rooms to Esthell Suites, a Pool Suite and a Presidential Suite, guests can choose a stay suited to their occasion/budget.

The resort has a 10,000-sq-ft swimming pool with separate areas for children and adults, spa, fitness centre, mini theatre and children’s play area create different ways to spend the day. For families, the appeal is simple — there is enough to keep everyone engaged while still leaving room for unhurried conversations and time together.

A Little Adventure Along the Way

For those who prefer an active holiday, the resort offers plenty to explore. ATV rides, cycling, paintball, futsal, obstacle course and cricket bring energy to the outdoors, while table tennis, carrom, chess, foosball, VR gaming and a bowling machine offer indoor alternatives for different interests and age groups.

A Touch of Tamil Tradition

Esthell also brings elements of Tamil culture and traditional village life into its resort experience. Bullock-cart rides, pot breaking, tug of war, and village-inspired surroundings create a connection with familiar traditions, balanced with contemporary resort facilities.

Where the Experience Continues at the Table