Where hospitality, experiences and memories come together
A memorable getaway is not always about travelling far. Sometimes, it is simply about finding the time to slow down, enjoy a good meal, discover something new and reconnect with the people who matter. Located along the East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram, Esthell Village & Leisure Resort brings together accommodation, recreation, dining and celebrations in a setting created for leisure and togetherness.
Esthell Hotels & Resorts is part of XB Group, founded and led by esteemed entrepreneur Dr S Xavier Britto. With a business journey spanning over several decades and interests across various fields like logistics, hospitality, real estate, education, entertainment and technology, the group has built a global presence. Esthell represents its hospitality journey, with an emphasis on creating experiences that bring people together. Over the years, the resort has received renowned recognition in the family and leisure hospitality space, including the “Best Luxury Family Resort in India” honour at the Brand Icon’s International Excellence Awards and the “Best Family Resort” recognition at the India Travel Awards South.
A Green Retreat
Spread across 30 acres of lush green plantations in Thirukazhukundram, Esthell offers 122 cottages with a wide range of accommodation options. From Superior, Executive, Club and Premium Club Rooms to Esthell Suites, a Pool Suite and a Presidential Suite, guests can choose a stay suited to their occasion/budget.
The resort has a 10,000-sq-ft swimming pool with separate areas for children and adults, spa, fitness centre, mini theatre and children’s play area create different ways to spend the day. For families, the appeal is simple — there is enough to keep everyone engaged while still leaving room for unhurried conversations and time together.
A Little Adventure Along the Way
For those who prefer an active holiday, the resort offers plenty to explore. ATV rides, cycling, paintball, futsal, obstacle course and cricket bring energy to the outdoors, while table tennis, carrom, chess, foosball, VR gaming and a bowling machine offer indoor alternatives for different interests and age groups.
A Touch of Tamil Tradition
Esthell also brings elements of Tamil culture and traditional village life into its resort experience. Bullock-cart rides, pot breaking, tug of war, and village-inspired surroundings create a connection with familiar traditions, balanced with contemporary resort facilities.
Where the Experience Continues at the Table
Food naturally becomes part of a memorable holiday. Green Oasis, Masarat and the Barbecue Restaurant offer different dining settings. Masarat brings together Chettinadu and multi-cuisine flavours, while the Barbecue Restaurant offers an outdoor experience with freshly prepared food.
Celebrations in Their Own Setting
The resort extends services to weddings, family functions, corporate programmes/get-togethers with conference/banquet spaces and outdoor lawns designed for different occasions.
More Than a Stay
Perhaps the essence of Esthell lies in bringing nature, comfort, recreation, food, culture and celebration together in one destination. Whether it is a family weekend, a group outing, a corporate meetup or simply a pause from routine, the resort offers guests the freedom to experience a getaway at their own pace. Ultimately, Esthell is not just about where you stay. It is about the time you make for one another, the experiences you share and the memories you carry home.
For reservations, contact Esthell Village & Leisure Resort at reservations@esthell.com / +91 96000 58311/044 6738 3838. Visit esthell.com.
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