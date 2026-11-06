Can Your Driving Habits Help You Choose the Right SUV?

How Much Time Do You Spend in City Traffic?

For drivers who regularly encounter congested roads, transmission convenience and fuel efficiency are important considerations.

The Hyundai Creta offers a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), which can make stop-and-go driving more convenient.

The Grand Vitara offers a 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT. Its hybrid system can operate on electric power alone under suitable conditions, reducing petrol consumption during certain driving situations.

For buyers who spend considerable time in urban traffic, these technologies can make everyday commuting more convenient.

Do You Frequently Travel on Highways?

Highway driving introduces different requirements, particularly when it comes to acceleration, overtaking and maintaining cruising speeds.

The Hyundai Creta offers a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT. It also offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

These options may appeal to drivers who prioritise stronger acceleration or frequently undertake long journeys.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing approximately 103 PS, while its Strong Hybrid version delivers a combined system output of approximately 116 PS.

Although the powertrains differ, both SUVs provide options suited to regular highway travel.

Does Your Monthly Mileage Matter?

The distance you cover every month can influence your long-term fuel expenses.

The Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l, while its conventional petrol versions deliver between 19.20 and 21.11 km/l, depending on the transmission and drivetrain.

The Creta offers petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines, allowing buyers to consider different performance and running-cost priorities.

However, actual fuel efficiency depends on driving conditions, traffic and individual driving habits.

Someone covering substantial monthly distances may place greater importance on fuel expenses than a buyer who drives occasionally.

Compare SUVs Based on Your Driving Routine

Before choosing an SUV, buyers should identify their most common driving conditions.

A vehicle used primarily for city commuting may require different characteristics from one regularly driven on highways or uneven roads.

Platforms such as ACKO Drive allow buyers to explore SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, compare engine options, transmissions, variants, features and prices, and identify suitable configurations.

Once the preferred model has been selected, buyers can also purchase a new car online through ACKO Drive, making the process from research to purchase more convenient.

This helps buyers focus on their actual requirements rather than choosing an SUV solely because of its advertised specifications.

Do You Drive on Different Road Surfaces?

Road conditions can also influence the type of SUV you choose.

The Hyundai Creta offers traction control modes for Snow, Mud and Sand, along with Normal, Eco and Sport driving modes on applicable automatic variants.

The Grand Vitara offers Suzuki ALLGRIP Select 4x4 technology on selected petrol variants, with Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock modes.

These systems serve different purposes. The Creta's traction modes help manage wheel traction under suitable conditions, while the Grand Vitara's ALLGRIP system can distribute power between the front and rear wheels.

For buyers frequently travelling on slippery or challenging roads, understanding these differences can be useful.

How Important Is Driving Comfort?

Long commutes and frequent journeys can make comfort features particularly valuable.

The Creta offers ventilated front seats, eight-way powered front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control on higher variants.

The Grand Vitara also offers ventilated front seats, an eight-way powered driver's seat and automatic climate control on applicable variants.

These features can improve comfort during extended journeys, particularly in warm weather.

However, seating position, suspension behaviour and ride quality should also be evaluated through a test drive.

Do You Prefer Convenience or Greater Driving Control?

Transmission preferences often reflect individual driving habits.

The Creta offers manual, iVT, conventional automatic and DCT transmission options across its different engines.

The Grand Vitara offers manual and automatic transmissions with its conventional petrol engine, alongside an e-CVT for the Strong Hybrid.

Drivers who frequently navigate traffic may prefer automatic transmissions, while those who enjoy selecting gears themselves may favour manual options.

Neither preference is universally better. The ideal choice depends on driving conditions and personal comfort.

Final Thoughts

Your driving habits can reveal more about the right SUV than a lengthy specification sheet.

The Hyundai Creta offers diverse petrol and diesel powertrains, multiple transmission choices and driving technologies suited to different requirements.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara provides conventional petrol and Strong Hybrid options, along with available ALLGRIP four-wheel-drive technology.

Ultimately, the right SUV isn't necessarily the most powerful or feature-rich option. It's the one that matches how you actually drive, how far you travel and what you expect from everyday ownership.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.