How is India’s Transport Economy Adapting to a New Era of Business Challenges?

Fresh vegetables, medicines and electronic appliances can now reach the doorstep before the tea gets cold. A sofa bought online arrives from another state in a few days. Behind these quick deliveries, there is a huge network of trucks, vans, drivers, warehouses and highways that most people never think about. This network is India’s transport economy. It moves the food, medicines, clothes, electronics, household materials and anything else that keeps homes and businesses running.

In recent years, it has changed significantly. Customers want faster deliveries, fuel and repair costs keep rising, and new rules and technology are changing how goods travel from one place to another. For transport businesses, big and small, these changes bring both pressure and opportunity. Here is a simple look at what is changing and how operators are adapting.

What is Changing in India’s Freight and Transport Economy?

India’s freight and transport economy is changing in three main ways. Goods now move through a more efficient system, supported by lower logistics costs, reduced paperwork and improved transport infrastructure.

The first change is cost. Logistics cost is the total money spent on moving, storing and handling goods. For years, it was often quoted at 13 to 14 percent of India’s GDP. According to the Assessment of Logistics Cost in India report by DPIIT and NCAER, shared by the Press Information Bureau, the actual figure for 2023-24 was 7.97 percent of GDP, or about ₹24.01 lakh crore.

The second change is paperwork. As per PIB, reforms such as GST and the e-way bill have cleared away old delays in moving goods between states. An e-way bill is a digital permit needed to transport goods above a certain value.

The third change is infrastructure. Freight-only rail lines, called dedicated freight corridors, are easing traffic on busy routes. On the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, PIB reports that transit time has fallen from more than 60 hours to around 35 to 38 hours.

What New Business Challenges Are Transport Operators Facing?

Transport operators today face new business challenges around cost, people, speed, rules and risk. Most of these hit small operators the hardest, because they have less money to fall back on.

1. Rising operational costs: Fuel, tyres, spare parts and toll charges make up a large share of a truck’s daily expenses. When these go up, freight rates often don’t rise as quickly, so the operator’s profit shrinks.

2. Not enough drivers: Many young people don’t want to drive trucks because of long hours, time away from family, and modest pay. Answering a question in the Lok Sabha in April 2025, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that, according to a World Bank report, India is short of 22 lakh drivers.

3. Pressure to deliver faster: Online shopping has trained customers to expect quick deliveries. Transporters now have to meet tight time slots, which leaves little room for delays at loading points or on the road.

4. More rules to follow: Digital permits, toll systems and safety norms must be followed correctly, or vehicles can be held up for hours.

5. Higher risks on the road: Accidents, theft, breakdowns and floods can stop a vehicle without warning. For an owner who still pays a monthly loan on the truck, even a few idle days can cause real financial strain.

How Are Infrastructure and E-Commerce Changing the Way Goods Move?

Better infrastructure and the rise of online shopping are changing how goods move in India. Goods now cover long distances faster, and many more small vehicles are needed to finish the last part of the trip. Highways are central to this shift, according to the MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) India’s national highway network grew from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,560 km in 2025. In the same period, access-controlled expressways, where vehicles can enter and exit only at fixed points, went from just 93 km to more than 3,000 km.

E-commerce has changed which vehicles are in demand. Big trucks still carry goods between cities and warehouses. The final trip to homes and shops, however, is made by mini trucks, pickup vans, three-wheelers and delivery bikes, so many businesses now run a mixed fleet.

Each type of vehicle faces different operational risks, from accidents on highways to theft and damage during urban deliveries. Commercial vehicle insurance can help protect business vehicles against damage from accidents, theft, fire, and natural disasters, along with liability to third parties, subject to the policy’s coverage, limits, and terms. Some policies also offer optional covers that may help with lost income while a vehicle is being repaired.

How Are Small and Mid-Sized Operators Reinventing Their Business Models?

Small and mid-sized transport operators are reinventing their business models by joining larger networks, focusing on specific kinds of work and changing how they own vehicles.

Most of India’s trucking runs on very small businesses. A National Transport Development Policy Committee report, quoted by Business Standard in 2017, found that about 75% of transport operators own fewer than five trucks. Now, working alone, such operators often struggle to find regular loads and fair rates, and this alone is a strong reason to change.

Many small operators are now making a few practical changes:

● Joining freight platforms: Online platforms connect truck owners directly with businesses that need goods moved. This reduces empty return trips and dependence on middlemen.

● Choosing a niche: Some focus on one type of work, such as cold-chain delivery, e-commerce contracts or factory supplies, where repeat orders bring steadier income.

● Leasing instead of buying: Renting or leasing vehicles lets operators add capacity in busy seasons without taking on a large loan.

How is Technology Helping Transport Businesses Stay Competitive?

Technology is helping transport businesses stay competitive by cutting waste, saving time and giving customers clear updates.

● GPS and live tracking: Owners can see where every vehicle is, and customers can follow their delivery without calling again and again.

● Telematics: Small devices fitted in vehicles record speed, braking, fuel use and idle time. This helps spot rash driving and fuel loss early.

● Predictive maintenance: Vehicle data can warn owners before a part fails, so repairs happen in the workshop instead of on the highway.

● Digital tolls and permits: FASTag and e-way bills cut the time vehicles spend waiting at toll plazas and checkpoints.

Government platforms are adding to this. According to PIB, the upgraded Logistics Data Bank 2.0 lets users track shipments across road, rail and sea using a container number, vehicle number or railway freight record. Earlier, many of these tools were affordable only for large fleet operators. Cheaper apps and devices now put them within reach of smaller operators too.

Why Has Resilience Become a Core Strategy for Transport Businesses?

Resilience has become a core strategy because transport businesses now face sudden shocks more often, from fuel price jumps to floods and supply delays. Resilience means being able to keep working, or recover quickly, when something goes wrong.

Businesses that hire transporters want it too. DP World’s India Country Report 2026, based on a survey of 451 senior supply chain and logistics executives, found that Indian businesses put more weight on resilience than their global peers.

For transport operators, building resilience usually means three things:

● Planning for backups: Keeping alternate routes, standby drivers and partner fleets ready.

● Servicing on time: Regular checks lower the chance of a breakdown in the middle of a long trip.

● Guarding against big losses: Truck insurance can help cover damage to the vehicle from accidents, theft, fire and natural disasters, along with third-party liability, subject to the policy’s coverage, limits and terms. Optional covers may also help with roadside assistance, or with moving goods to another vehicle after an accident.

What Could the Future Transport Economy Look Like for Indian Businesses?

The future transport economy for Indian businesses is likely to be cleaner, better connected, and more data-driven than it is today. Some of these changes are already visible.

● Cleaner vehicles: Electric vans and three-wheelers are becoming common for city deliveries. For longer routes, some companies have started using alternative fuels. CONCOR, for example, runs more than 250 LNG trucks, mostly in South and Central India.

● More goods by rail and water: Freight corridors and waterways could take more long-distance cargo off the roads, leaving trucks to handle shorter, quicker trips.

● Growth in specialised logistics: KPMG projects that India’s express logistics sector could double from about USD 9 billion in FY25 to USD 18–22 billion by FY30, reflecting rising demand for time-sensitive and high-value deliveries.

Businesses that adapt early to cleaner fleets, multimodal transport networks and faster delivery expectations are likely to gain a competitive advantage.

Conclusion

India’s transport economy is changing rapidly. Lower logistics costs, better highways and digital tools are opening up new opportunities. At the same time, driver shortages, rising costs and road risks keep operators under pressure.

The businesses succeeding in this changing environment are those that combine technology, operational flexibility and risk management to keep goods moving efficiently. Their success increasingly depends on making operations more efficient, responsive and resilient in a fast-changing logistics environment. For small and large operators alike, the next phase will reward those who plan ahead, protect their vehicles, and stay flexible as customer needs keep changing.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.