KroaKING 3.0: Building BLR Airport into a destination for culture, community and music
Three seasons in, KroaKING has evolved beyond a karaoke competition into a community-driven platform. By reviving Bengaluru's long-standing karaoke property, BLR Airport has created a space for aspiring talent and music enthusiasts to connect, showcase their talent and engage with a wider music community.
Curated by BLR Airport in association with Carlton Braganza, creator of Opus, the championship once again transformed the airport from a transit hub into a platform for music, talent, culture and live experiences.
KroaKING 3.0 (English edition) brought together nearly 200 aspiring singers, eight iconic venues across Bengaluru and a city-wide celebration of music. Supporting partners including Karle Town Centre as Title Partner, Pulse, the official app of BLR Airport, as Online Partner, Gate Z Lounge and Hatti Kaapi as Gifting Partners, Buffalo Wild Wings as Food Partner, and BLR Airport Taxi powered by Mega Cabs as Ride Partner amplified the experience, taking KroaKING 3.0 to a much diverse set of audience.
Building a destination
Through consistently hosting city-wide karaoke championship, BLR Airport envisions to bring passengers and visitors alike through shared cultural experiences. Elaborating on BLR Airport’s vision of destination building, a BIAL spokesperson said, “Bengaluru has always been a city that lives and breathes art, culture and entertainment. And BLR Airport is consciously bringing these elements into its own spaces. The participants, the judges, sponsors and a music loving crowd brought magic to the evening. So much collective, joyful emotion is exactly what we are nurturing, in our journey to build this space into a destination.”
Bigger stage, brighter stars
For its third season, KroaKING returned to English roots following the Bollywood edition in season two and English edition in season one. But this time, it ventured even deeper into Bengaluru's vibrant karaoke nights and live-music ecosystem. It included places like 1522 Adda, Catholic Club, Chin Lung, Woodside Inn, Bangalore Club, The Humming Tree, Watson's and Knowhere.
After a series of qualifying rounds held between October 3 and 17, the grand finale was held at The Quad by BLR, Terminal 1, BLR Airport. The winner of KroaKING 3.0, Neha Chavara, was crowned on October 23, after a spectacular grand finale that brought together the city's finest vocal talent. Ezra Thomas Kandathil and Mahima Sheikhawat secured the runner-up positions, completing a fiercely contested season.
The songs that won hearts
The preliminary rounds were dominated by crowd favourites and timeless classics. Michael Bublé's Feeling Good and Adele's Rolling in the Deep each secured multiple qualifying spots, while beloved tracks such as Unchained Melody, I Will Survive and Blue Suede Shoes kept audiences singing along.
Carlton Braganza, creator of Opus, said, “This year has been a great upgrade. The level of contestants was amazing, and the venues drew real crowds with the format being longer and tougher.”
A finale with a message
The Grand Finale at BLR Airport unfolded across two challenging rounds designed to test not just vocal ability but stage presence and storytelling.
“The 2 rounds were 'main character energy' and 'what the world needs now' Some of the contestants were understandably overawed by the scale of the stage and the occasion, but some really came through beautifully,” added Braganza.
When stars took the stage
Adding to the excitement were performances by the judges themselves. Girish Pradhan, international rock vocalist and frontman of Girish and The Chronicles, brought the house down with Aerosmith's Crazy; Maalavika Manoj (Mali), MTV Europe Music Award-winning singer-songwriter, performed a powerful rendition of ABBA's The Winner Takes It All; while Abhijit Gupta (AB), former KroaKING winner and performer, also co-founder of Smash Guys got the crowd singing along to Jet's Are You Gonna Be My Girl. Also on the judging panel were All-India KroaKING winner and music educator Grace Maureen, internationally acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Raghava KK and acclaimed DJ and karaoke jockey Martin D’Souza.
The impromptu performances set the tone for a lively jamming session where judges, finalists and guests celebrated the season with music, camaraderie and plenty of singalongs.
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