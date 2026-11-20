Three seasons in, KroaKING has evolved beyond a karaoke competition into a community-driven platform. By reviving Bengaluru's long-standing karaoke property, BLR Airport has created a space for aspiring talent and music enthusiasts to connect, showcase their talent and engage with a wider music community.

Curated by BLR Airport in association with Carlton Braganza, creator of Opus, the championship once again transformed the airport from a transit hub into a platform for music, talent, culture and live experiences.

KroaKING 3.0 (English edition) brought together nearly 200 aspiring singers, eight iconic venues across Bengaluru and a city-wide celebration of music. Supporting partners including Karle Town Centre as Title Partner, Pulse, the official app of BLR Airport, as Online Partner, Gate Z Lounge and Hatti Kaapi as Gifting Partners, Buffalo Wild Wings as Food Partner, and BLR Airport Taxi powered by Mega Cabs as Ride Partner amplified the experience, taking KroaKING 3.0 to a much diverse set of audience.

Building a destination

Through consistently hosting city-wide karaoke championship, BLR Airport envisions to bring passengers and visitors alike through shared cultural experiences. Elaborating on BLR Airport’s vision of destination building, a BIAL spokesperson said, “Bengaluru has always been a city that lives and breathes art, culture and entertainment. And BLR Airport is consciously bringing these elements into its own spaces. The participants, the judges, sponsors and a music loving crowd brought magic to the evening. So much collective, joyful emotion is exactly what we are nurturing, in our journey to build this space into a destination.”

Bigger stage, brighter stars

For its third season, KroaKING returned to English roots following the Bollywood edition in season two and English edition in season one. But this time, it ventured even deeper into Bengaluru's vibrant karaoke nights and live-music ecosystem. It included places like 1522 Adda, Catholic Club, Chin Lung, Woodside Inn, Bangalore Club, The Humming Tree, Watson's and Knowhere.