Whilst investors will generally know what is going on in the market regarding the companies' actions, the information given on financial sites may not be genuine. This could be news on the company's shares, what they have said, what is written in the media/news, what analysts think or industry gossip. You will need to know where this information has come from, so you don't get scammed.

What is a Verified Company Disclosure?

An announcement is a notice given by a company which is listed on a proper stock exchange. This could be quarterly earnings by the company, changes in senior management, mergers and acquisitions, paying dividends, raising funds, or any significant change to the company.

When listing on the stock exchange, companies will upload announcements on the NSE and BSE. As an investor looking for this information, you can find it by searching for the company in the company filings section.

This will be shown in your trading market application. However, just because there is a title to it doesn’t mean it is an announcement. The broker can look up the company’s declaration in the stock market to confirm.

How Market Rumours Differ from Official News

Rumours are unsanctioned information that has no backing from a company or company. They can sometimes be found on social media sites, chat groups, forums, or just regular chatters in the market.

These can be about purchasing a company, winning a large contract, or a few large announcements from enterprises. Due to the nature of rumors, they can cause some interest and have an effect on trading. There may also be speculation reports in the stock market app.

Steps To Check Whether a News Item Is Genuine

Some checks to help investors validate company updates.

· Refer to the actual document and attachments on either the NSE or BSE site for company announcements. Ensure you read all the relevant dates and conditions.

· Visit the company’s official website and look at the Investor Relations section. Look at any press releases or results and compare them to the news feed.

· Ensure you know who has published the report, when it was published and where it has come from. Sometimes news will be old, which may have been brought back into the feed. Ensure to check the date.

· Ensure to read the whole report. Announcements can sometimes have conditions attached to them like board approval, regulatory approvals, and completion of due diligence.

· If it fits with any irregular price/volume activity, then check if there are any clarifications from the exchange. They may ask the company for clarification on the report.

Warning Signs In a News Feed

Review the details more carefully if you spot any anonymous voices, screen shots with no links back to the source, sickening headlines or 'act now' advice to buy/sell. And be sceptical of forecasts.

Be cautious of shares sent on to you or ones which resemble a company's official releases, which can be quite convincing even headers and logos can be copied and replicated. If it's legitimate, there should be an official filed announcement.

Even if the stock market application could aggregate all of these things, investors would not want to assume that they have all been checked out. The information includes, but is not limited to, exchange filings, third party sources, and opinions and unconfirmed statements.

Using App News Without Rushing into Decisions

News is only one element of business research. It can provide a clue as to reasons behind a development but should also be examined in conjunction with the company's financial position, business model, competitors, and potential risks.

Once investors see the news and compare it to what they knew from before and the company's financial performance, they will be able to see if it changes the information, they had before. However, this may not be enough to look at the short-term movement in the price.

Alerts from a trade market app can come in handy to monitor a few companies, but they should be used to research the company. If you are making a decision based solely on one post on social media or a supposed claim, then you are going to be missing out.