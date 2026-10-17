Neon Castle Takes on Mysuru’s Culinary Heritage This Dasara: From Mysore Pak to Palav, Reimagined

Mysuru during Dasara is an experience in itself. The illuminated palace, the festive streets, the city’s rich cultural traditions and its legendary food make it one of Karnataka’s most compelling destinations during the season. But if you’re planning a trip from Bengaluru this year, there’s another reason to make room in your itinerary: a dining experience that takes Mysuru’s familiar flavours somewhere entirely unexpected.

At Neon Castle, a chef-led restaurant housed in a restored 90-year-old bungalow, husband-and-wife duo Shamanth Ramachandra and Keerthana Ramegowda are exploring the possibilities of Indian food through a distinctly personal lens. Their approach brings together familiar Indian flavours, Asian influences and international techniques, resulting in a menu that is as much about discovery as it is about the pleasure of a good meal.

For the couple, Neon Castle is more than a restaurant. It is the coming together of over 15 years of shared life, creativity and entrepreneurship, shaped by their individual interests and a common desire to create memorable experiences around food.

Shamanth, a self-taught chef, has spent years exploring global cuisines, ingredients and cooking techniques, developing a distinctive approach to menu creation and storytelling through food. Keerthana, also a chef, brings her interests in design, culture and hospitality to the kitchen and the wider dining experience. A civil engineering graduate, she has played a pivotal role in shaping Neon Castle’s identity, drawing on her personal connection to her ancestral family home to transform the 90-year-old property into a space that feels warm, intimate and full of character. Family artwork, heirlooms and thoughtful design elements lend the restaurant a deeply personal identity, reflecting the couple’s shared vision of hospitality.

Together, they have built a dining destination that reflects a wider shift in India’s independent dining scene, where chefs are looking beyond conventional interpretations of regional cuisine to explore the stories, techniques and traditions that shape it. At Neon Castle, this translates into an approach that brings local culinary heritage into conversation with contemporary techniques and global influences, creating experiences that are rooted in Mysuru yet speak to a broader, increasingly curious dining audience.