Invenio Origin Group Expands Hospitality Footprint with Boho’s 10th Outlet

Bengaluru, September 2026: Invenio Origin Group, through its hospitality arm 7 Tigers Hospitality, has marked a major milestone with the opening of the 10th outlet of its flagship lifestyle brand, Boho, along with Budbee, zodiac , Happy Brew and Dolos in Bengaluru.

The milestone strengthens Invenio Origin Group’s vision of building and scaling homegrown brands across hospitality, entertainment, food and beverage and experiential lifestyle.

Boho has emerged as an experience-led destination combining food, beverages, music, entertainment and social experiences. The 10th outlet reflects the brand’s evolution into a scalable multi-outlet business and highlights the group’s growing capabilities across concept development, operations, customer experience and brand building.

Bengaluru remains a key market for Boho along with Budbee, zodiac , Happy Brew and Dolos, driven by its young consumer base and strong appetite for experiential dining and nightlife.