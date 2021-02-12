Rooted in the philosophy of providing nourishment rather than skin-deep cosmetic solutions, homegrown beauty label Mystiq Living aspires too offer a natural remedy to all your skin and hair problems.

“Mystiq Living products nourish you from inside, enhancing the beauty within. And that glow is way better than the beauty generated by artificial products,” says Priyanka Girotra, co-founder of the brand, who left her job in the IT sector to follow her passion for beauty and natural wellness. We had a chat with Girotra about the latest offerings and essential summer care tips. Excerpts:

Priyanka Girotra

What are the products that are popular with your patrons?

Our Therapy Series products which are aromatherapy blends of plant extracted essential oils are most loved across all age groups. The aroma of natural plant extracted oil provides therapeutic benefits to combat lifestyle issues such as stress, sleep, anxiety and dullness and cures from within.

How do you control the quality of ingredients?

We source ingredients from certified manufacturers and from farms that practise natural and organic farming. Also, each ingredient is independently tested for purity and graded in a certified laboratory.

Tell us how one should take care of the skin during this time of the year when winter is going away and spring is arriving?

One must exfoliate the skin regularly, drink lots of water and use natural ingredients-rich products instead of harsh chemicals. Repair your nails, skin and hair with natural oils like coconut, olive, jojoba oils and use natural mists to hydrate the skin. Dry winds and low humidity levels draw moisture away from the skin. Natural oils like almond oil, coconut oil, and olive oil are the best to moisturise your skin. You can also make your own personal skincare products with pure shea butter and essential oils.

Mystiq Living Aloe Vera Gel

What is the essential skincare routine one must follow?

Most people follow cleansing, toning and moisturising. But before building any routine most important thing is to know your skin type. A night-time skincare routine is something that needs to be followed along with some healthy sleep. At night, your skin switches from ‘protect’ mode to ‘repair’ mode. Removing makeup, washing your face and moisturising it, is the simplest skincare routine everyone can follow.

How can one take care of acne-prone skin?

There are so many factors that cause acne —hormones, diet, stress, and environmental damages. Tea tree oil and aloe vera gel are natural ingredients which are very effective on all types of acne. Focus on gentle products, avoid hot water and harsh toners and cleansers. Instead of chemical-based toners, use distilled rose water or floral water.

Mystiq Living Black Onion Seed Oil

How to control flaky dandruff condition during this time of the year?

Removing dandruff is not so difficult. Use a sulphate-free shampoo followed by a gentle conditioner. Oiling is a must before every hair wash. To get rid of dandruff instantly, use essential oils like lavender or tea tree oil with coconut or olive oil for head massage.

Any easy home kitchen remedy for acne-prone combination skin?

Use turmeric, honey and lemon juice for acne-prone and combination skin. You may also use homemade face packs using these ingredients.

Any oil combo to arrest hair fall?

Coconut oil, argan oil and castor oil are proven to be effective against hair fall. They work on all hair types and are extremely hydrating and moisturising. They repair damaged hair and protect the hair follicles from pollution and sun damage.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

