Things only Indians who grew up in the '90s would understand

The 90s was truly a golden era. Before smartphones, streaming platforms, and social media took over, entertainment meant waiting for your favourite TV show, rewinding cassettes with a pencil, playing Mario on cartridge consoles and spending endless summer vacations at your grandparents’ house. These may seem like simple, everyday moments today, but for millennials, they are the memories that shaped their childhood. Here are a few things that defined the golden era of '90s childhood.

Growing up in '90s India: 6 things millennials will instantly relate to

Waiting for your favourite TV Show

‘Naugadh Vijaygarh mein thi takraar, Naugadh ka tha jo Rajkumar…’ , if you were a ’90s kid, you would instantly recognise these lines as the iconic theme song of Chandrakanta, the popular fantasy series that had the entire family glued to the television every Sunday.

In the '90s, television wasn't something you could watch whenever you wanted. There was no Netflix, YouTube, or streaming platform where you could simply search for an episode. You waited for your favourite show to come on.

Sunday mornings meant DuckTales, TaleSpin, and The Jungle Book, while shows like Shaktimaan had children rushing home and fighting for the best spot in front of the television. If you missed an episode because you were out playing, there was no way to catch up later. You just had to ask your friends what happened. And soon Cartoon Network followed with shows like Captain Planet, Scooby Doo, and Flintstones to name a few.

For the adults, there were shows like Mahabharat, Chandrakanta, and other family favourites that brought the entire family together. And probably that was the best part, become the entire family remained connected despite viewing television.

Playing outside until your parents called you home

Childhood in the '90s happened outdoors. The neighbourhood was their playground, and they didn't need much to turn an ordinary street into a world of adventure. A quiet lane could become a cricket stadium, a few stones could serve as wickets, and an empty plot could instantly transform into the perfect spot for a game of hide-and-seek.

There was always something to play—cricket, kho-kho, kabaddi, lagori, cycling or hide-and-seek—and somehow, there was never a shortage of friends or time. They simply stepped outside and went looking for their gang. And if they wanted to know whether a friend was home, there was no need to call or text. They just looked for their friend's bicycle parked outside. If the bicycle was there, they knew exactly where to go.

And for those who were a little more adventurous, there were always stories of haunted houses waiting to be investigated. A bunch of friends, a little courage and a lot of imagination were enough to turn an abandoned house into the evening's biggest adventure.Of course, no outdoor session was complete without a stop at the roadside ice-cream stall before heading home.