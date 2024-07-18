Monsoon must-haves: Mastering makeup and skincare for the humid season

The monsoon arrives, bringing a welcome respite from the scorching summer heat. But with the refreshing showers comes a new set of beauty challenges – frizz-prone hair and humidity-induced breakouts. Fear not, beauties! We've curated a monsoon survival kit to keep your skin glowing and your makeup flawless, rain or shine.
Primed for perfection
Over Dew Plumping Primer: Ditch the dullness! This hydrating primer with a hint of purple tint creates a luminous canvas for your makeup, perfect for that coveted “lit-from-within” look.
Priced at Rs 1,150. Available online.
Frizz fighters for flawless curls
Moisture Styling Duo (Curl Quenching): Embrace your natural texture with this plant-based duo. Infused with aloe vera and green tea extract, it fights frizz and dryness, leaving your curls bouncy and defined.
Priced at Rs 1735. Available online
Protein Powered Deep Conditioning Hair Mask: For damaged or lackluster curls, this protein-rich mask works wonders. Repairing and hydrating, it restores bounce and strength, leaving your curls smooth and manageable.
Priced at Rs 500. Available online.
Monsoon skincare essentials
The Skin Diet Company Watermelon Face Wash: This sulfate-free, vegan cleanser is a refreshing pick-me-up for all skin types. Packed with watermelon, pro-vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid, it cleanses and hydrates, leaving your skin soft and radiant.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
The Skin Diet Company Matcha Toner: Restore your skin's pH balance with this alcohol-free toner. The blend of matcha, caffeine, and lactic acid soothes and brightens, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and smooth.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
A touch of colour
Praush Beauty Sweet Cheeks Ultra Lightweight & Buildable Liquid Blush: This buildable, lightweight liquid blush blends seamlessly, delivering a natural flush of color that lasts all day. Available in four flattering shades, it complements any skin tone and makeup look.
Priced at Rs 750. Available online.
A fragrance for the senses
SAHAR by Maison De Fouzdar: Transport yourself with this opulent fragrance. SAHAR opens with the sweetness of plum and cinnamon, leading to a heart of saffron and amber. The base of vanilla and oud creates a captivating finish, perfect for those seeking an unforgettable scent.
Priced at Rs 6,499, 50 ml. Available online.
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream: This fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested cream is a godsend for sensitive skin. The improved formula with niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin helps strengthen your skin's barrier, while sweet almond oil provides intense and lasting hydration – a must-have to combat monsoon moisture loss.
Priced at Rs 1,299, (250 gm), Available online.
Fiama Lavender & Tangerine Body Wash: Indulge your senses and uplift your mood with this refreshing shower gel. Made with 96% natural ingredients, it combines the calming notes of lavender with the citrusy burst of tangerine for a luxurious and invigorating shower experience. Plus, its gentle formula is perfect for sensitive skin.
Priced at Rs 499, (500ml). Available online.
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen: Don't let the monsoon clouds fool you – sun protection is essential year-round. This sunscreen, formulated specifically for sensitive Indian skin, offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and shields your skin from pollution and damaging blue light. Ceramides in the formula help restore your skin's barrier, keeping it healthy and protected.
Priced at Rs 499 (50gm). Available online.
Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum: Combat monsoon dullness with this radiance-boosting serum. This lightweight formula provides deep hydration and improves skin texture, leaving you with a healthy, youthful glow.
Priced at Rs 499 (30ml). Available online.
Plum BodyLovin' Perfumed Body Mist: Stay fresh and fragrant all day long with this delightful body mist. The refreshing floral-fruity scent lingers beautifully, while the travel-friendly size makes it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.
Priced at Rs 575, (150ml). Available online.
With this monsoon must-have list, you're ready to face the rainy season with confidence! Embrace the dewy glow, conquer frizz, and add a touch of fragrance to make the most of this beautiful and vibrant time of year.