Why using old cosmetics could cost you more than just your look

As preservatives break down, the formula itself starts to change. A foundation that once blended smoothly begins to separate or turn a shade more orange. A mascara that once coated evenly becomes dry and clumpy. A lip gloss changes colour. It is easy to blame your technique, or your skin, when really it is the product that has lost its integrity. The active ingredients have faded too. That SPF in your foundation will not protect you the way it once did, and a cream that promised hydration may now do little more than sit on the skin.

The bigger risk is invisible. An expired product can harbour bacteria, fungi and mould, even when it looks and smells completely normal. That is why the myth of the sniff test is so dangerous. Contamination does not always announce itself. On skin, it can show up as redness, itching, swelling, breakouts and clogged pores. Around the eyes, where the skin is thinner and far more sensitive, it can turn into styes or conjunctivitis. On lips, it can trigger cold sores. In rare cases, when applied to broken skin, it can lead to a far more serious infection.

Mascara and liquid eyeliner sit at the top of that risk list. The tube is dark, moist and warm, the perfect environment for bacteria to grow, and the wand reintroduces it with every use. Dermatologists generally advise replacing mascara after three months, even if the tube still feels full. Adding water or saliva to revive a dried-out tube only makes it worse, because it introduces new microorganisms and dilutes the very preservatives meant to keep the product safe. Sharing eye makeup, even with someone whose eyes look healthy, carries the same risk.