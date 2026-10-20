The science behind Selena Gomez’s warning: How vaping silently damages your vocal cords

“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot,” the 34-year-old said in the video. “Nicotine is so hard to quit and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it. It's so stupid and it's changed my voice,” she said.

Gomez also opened up about how challenging it has been to quit nicotine, while remaining optimistic about maintaining her progress and staying nicotine-free.

“I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope we can keep it up,” she said. “It's really hard but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks.”

Her comments have drawn renewed attention to previous speculation about changes in her voice. During an Instagram Live in December 2025, Gomez addressed the issue, explaining that her throat sometimes swelled internally, though she did not link the symptom to vaping.