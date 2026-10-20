Why juggling could be your next go-to exercise for brain and body health

An instant stress reliever and mood booster

The rhythmic motion has a meditative effect, helping you forget worries and lower cortisol levels. It also releases endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers, while the sense of accomplishment from mastering a new pattern boosts self-esteem. Many practitioners describe it as a way to disconnect from daily stress.

Effective low-impact workout

Juggling burns up to 280 calories per hour — about the same as walking at a moderate pace. Because of constant arm movement, it tones your shoulders, arms and upper back, while requiring your core and legs to maintain balance. It also lubricates joints and maintains range of motion in the arms and shoulders, making it a joint-friendly option for all ages and body types.

Best of all, it is truly portable. Scarves or balls fit in a handbag or backpack, you can do it over a bed or sofa, and you do not even need much floor space. Start with lightweight beanbags and just ten minutes a day — your brain and body will thank you